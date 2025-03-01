 Skip to main content
'The Office' spinoff has hired its first cast member from the original series

By
Oscar Nunez in The Office
NBC

Peacock’s Office spinoff has pulled in at least one member from the original series. Entertainment Weekly is reporting that Oscar Nuñez, who played accountant Oscar Martinez on the show, will be making an appearance on the spinoff series.

Nuñez is the first cast member from the original series to join this spinoff, which comes from Office co-creator Greg Daniels and Nathan For You‘s Michael Koman. This new series will follow the crew of a failing midwestern newspaper who are being filmed by the same documentary crew that filmed the Dunder Mifflin employees for all those years.

Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore were the first two actors cast, and are set to play the show’s most central roles. Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young, and Chelsea Frei were later added as costars. Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, and Tim Key have also joined the cast.

Given that this show takes place in the same universe as the original Office, Nuñez will presumably be playing the same character. It’s unclear how big his role might be, but the news that he had joined the cast suggests that other stars from the original series might show up as well.

In speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Carrell has already made it clear that his character, Michael Scott, will not be among the potential guest stars.

“I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character to show up in something like that,” Carell explained. “But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a family newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads. I did The Patient with him and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it’ll be great.”

