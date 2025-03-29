 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

‘Princess Mononoke’s U.S. distributer touts box office success ‘in a time when technology tries to replicate humanity’

By
San riding her wolf in Princess Mononoke.
Toho

More than 25 years after its original release, Hayao Miyazaki’s action epic Princess Mononoke is back in theaters across North America. The movie is currently playing on more than 330 screens and earned $1.2 million in previews ahead of its official release on March 28.

That box office success led Chance Huskey, VP of distribution for GKids, to release a statement celebrating the film’s success. “In a time when technology tries to replicate humanity, we are thrilled that audiences value a theatrical experience that respects and celebrates Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli’s masterpiece in all its cinematic hand-drawn glory,” Huskey said.

The statement makes oblique reference to ChatGPT’s new image generation feature, which now allows paid subscribers to generate images in the style of Studio Ghibli animation. Those images quickly took over the internet, but many pointed out that Hiyazaki probably wouldn’t be too pleased by these images, which were created by a computer aping the style of a human.

Recommended Videos

When Miyazaki was shown a demo of AI animation back in 2016, he was pretty clear about how he felt.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“I am utterly disgusted. If you really want to make creepy stuff you can go ahead and do it. I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all,” he said, adding, “I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself.”

Miyazaki is an animator who draws much of his films himself and insists that each of his movies be hand-drawn. His films, which are about the destruction of nature and the battle for the human soul, are entirely contrary to the AI art that imitates his style.

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Has Netflix found its version of Yellowstone with Ransom Canyon?
Josh Duhamel pets a horse in Ransom Canyon.

Every major network and streamer is searching for the next  Yellowstone. The Taylor Sheridan Western series is a ratings juggernaut and, thanks to its spin-offs, has its own television universe. Netflix will try to attract Yellowstone fans with its upcoming Western, Ransom Canyon, which finally has a trailer.
"In Ransom Canyon, everyone's running from something or running to something," Josh Duhamel's Staten Kirkland states in the trailer. Staten, a widower still grieving from the loss of his wife, owns the Double K Ranch of Texas Hill Country. Staten's way of life is threatened as competing families fight for control of the land. Despite the impending showdown, Staten tries to find love again with Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), who returns to Ransom after a stint in New York to run the local dance hall.
With the battle for land combined with romance, Ransom Canyon mixes Yellowstone's drama with Virgin River's charm.

Besides Duhamel and Kelly, Ransom Canyon stars Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman, James Brolin as Cap Fuller, Eoin Macken as Davis Collins, Meta Golding as Paula Jo, Marianly Tejada as Ellie Catawnee, Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey, Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell, and Andrew Liner as Reid Collins.

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (March 28-30)
Tom Cruise and Haley Atwell in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning.

Streaming services mean that most of us have more access to entertainment than we ever would have just 10 years ago. Unfortunately, no streaming service has totally figured out the best way to showcase all the stuff that they have on offer.

Amazon Prime Video has plenty of great movies, but unless it's recommended by the algorithm, you might not even be aware it exists. That's why we've pulled together this list of three underrated titles you should make time for on the streaming service.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (March 28–30)
Saoirse Ronan in The Outrun 2

Can't decide what to watch this weekend? While Netflix has a lot of available hits and blockbusters on its front page, it might be time to skip the trending tab and dig a little deeper. The streaming giant is loaded with lesser-known films that didn't make a splash on release but are more than worth your time now.

Maybe you're in the mood for a gripping drama, a moving biography, or a frightening horror flick — whatever you're feeling, there's a hidden gem ready to deliver. These underrated picks might not have gotten the attention they deserved, but they offer fresh stories that can be unforgettable if they find their audience. So if you're craving something different, here are a few overlooked movies streaming on Netflix that deserve a place on your watchlist.

Read more