Prison Break reboot lines up former Mayans M.C. cast members

A pair of Mayans M.C. cast members are set to ride again in Hulu’s upcoming Prison Break reboot.

According to Deadline, Clayton Cardenas and JR Bourne are the latest additions to the cast of Prison Break. Cardenas’ new character, Ghost, is described as “a ruthlessly dangerous inmate,” while Bourne is set to play Junior, “a mentally unstable lone survivor of a decades-old prison break that devastated the town.”

In Mayans M.C., Cardenas played one of the main characters, Angel Reyes, while Bourne portrayed the villainous Isaac, the self-proclaimed King of Meth Mountain. Cardenas has also previously appeared in Netflix’s The Abandons. Bourne has a number of genre credits to his name including Teen Wolf, Fringe, Stargate: SG-1, 24, and The Secret Circle.

Georgie Flores and Myles Bullock have also joined the new Prison Break. Flores will play Andrea, a cadet who is training to be a corrections officer at the show’s featured prison, while Bullock will step into the role of Darius “Red” Lewis, one of the inmates.

The original Prison Break ran for four seasons on Fox from 2005 to 2009. A revival fifth season of Prison Break was ordered in 2016, with most of the original cast reprising their roles for the show. That season ultimately ran in 2017 and it seemingly brought the franchise to a close.

Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James is executive producing and writing the new Prison Break, which will maintain continuity with the first series. Despite that, none of the original Prison Break cast members are expected to return and the story will largely standalone from the show that came before it. Hulu has ordered a pilot episode, but the series doesn’t have a greenlight for a full season yet.

All five seasons of the original Prison Break are streaming on Hulu and Netflix.