‘Sons of Anarchy’ spinoff ‘Mayans MC’ expected to get picked up soon

Why it matters to you The spinoff has the network excited, meaning fans can likely look forward to more MC action and drama.

Remember when Kurt Sutter talked about a potential spinoff for Sons of Anarchy, focused on SAMCRO enemies the Mayans Motorcycle Club? That was just before what turned out to be his failed attempt at another new show, The Bastard Executioner, which lasted one season.

Since then, his spinoff idea has gained momentum. FX ordered a pilot for the series, titled Mayans MC, according to The Hollywood Reporter in December 2016, and now a series pickup looks likely. FX Network CEO John Landgraf revealed during a Television Critics Association session that he expects to officially make the call in about three months, according to Deadline.

“I’m really excited where we are in the process on Mayans,” he said. “I’m very confident about the future of the spinoff.”

Sutter previously revealed that he wanted the show to be able to stand on its own rather than require that viewers binge the entire seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy to catch up. (Think Better Call Saul). It looks like that is what is being delivered; Mayans MC will center on EZ Reyes, a prospect living in California near the U.S.-Mexico border and trying to balance love and his desire for revenge.

All we know up until now is that Sutter was working on the series with Elgin James, his co-creator and producer on the new show. FX confirmed in May that script development had officially begun on the project, as Variety reported at the time. James had taken on the pressure test of penning the pilot episode. The show, not surprisingly, was described as a “dark, visceral family drama.” Would we expect anything less from Sutter?

Its Latin flair, and focus on the Mayan outlaws, is precisely why Sutter commissioned the mixed-race James — to bring a level of truth to the story. Not only is James an accomplished filmmaker and musician, but he has lived a storied life, residing in orphanages and foster homes, enduring a childhood rife with drugs and alcohol, getting into his own trouble with the law, and even serving some time in prison. In 2009, he worked on his first film, loosely based on his life, called Little Birds, which debuted at Sundance in 2011. That flick helped catapult James onto Variety’s list of 10 Directors to Watch.

“I didn’t think a white guy from (New) Jersey should be writing about Latin culture and traditions,” joked Sutter. “Elgin is that voice.”

James will be busy working on this script, along with directing A Million Little Pieces and creating a movie based on the life of actress Jean Seberg that was adapted from the Garry McGee biography Breathless. Sutter, meanwhile, also worked on a six-book comic book series called Lucas Stand that debuted in June 2016.

There is no word yet on when Mayans MC will debut on FX, or if Jax Teller, and the rest of the old SAMCRO crew, might make cameo appearances. Stay tuned.

Update: Added new comments from FX Network CEO John Landgraf on the show’s future.