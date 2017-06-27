After a dramatic season 3 finale, AMC confirms ‘Better Call Saul’ season 4

Why it matters to you Pure and simple: Better Call Saul is one of the best shows on TV and there is still plenty of story left to tell.

For a while there, we were afraid that Slippin’ Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) might be disbarred for good, but the gavel has dropped and it appears there is order disorder in the court once again. According to ScreenCrush, AMC’s Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul will return for a fourth season, and will likely look to continue many of the storylines fans have come to know and love.

In a statement to the press, Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios, said of the move:

“Supporting artists we respect and admire; delivering truly outstanding character development and nuanced dramatic twists and turns; continuing a legacy of bold creative choices; loving writing that is the best in the business: Truly, ‘S’all good, man.’ Congratulations to Vince, Peter, Bob and everyone involved with Better Call Saul. Bring on Season 4!”

Props to Collier for the creative Saul Goodman pun (does this mean season 4 will complete Jimmy’s transformation into the titular litigator?) and for recognizing the talent of the folks who work on this show. Its thoughtful, subtle, slow-burning drama makes it stand out from the crowd and we ae glad to hear that we have at least one more season to look forward to.

The season 3 finale left us with a couple of major cliffhangers (beware, spoilers ahead!), including the respective fates of Hector “Tio” Salamanca (Mark Margolis) and the electrophobic, sanctimonious elder statesman of the McGill family, Chuck (Michael McKean).

For those that are curious, producers have hinted at the future for the latter, but we will keep things spoiler-free and leave you with co-creator Peter Gould’s take from Talking Saul, the talk show hosted by Chris Hardwick: “Even if he is dead, we haven’t finished with the character. That’s the thing about the show, we go back and forth in time.”

That is the best of both worlds, really, as it keeps us hanging from the proverbial cliff, but lets us rest comfortably in the knowledge that we have not heard the last of one of TV’s most fascinating and complex characters.

It will likely be a while before we find out when season 4 will premiere, which characters will return, but we will keep you posted as news breaks.