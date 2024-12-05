 Skip to main content
Netflix is now streaming a killer AI horror movie that’s like M3GAN’s twisted sister

By
A female robot stands behind a man in Subservience.
XYZ Films

Finding stuff on Netflix that is worth your time is often more work than it’s worth. The recommendations that Netflix’s algorithm surfaces for you aren’t necessarily the things you might like best, but if you don’t rely on the algorithm, there aren’t a lot of alternatives.

If you’re looking for something great, though, we’d recommend you check out Subservience on Netflix. The movie stars Megan Fox as an AI servant who slowly gains sentience and decides she wants the undivided attention of her male owner. Here are four reasons it’s worth checking out.

It’s a reminder that Megan Fox is mesmerizing in the right role

SUBSERVIENCE (Megan Fox, Michele Morrone) Feature Trailer 2024

For a variety of reasons, few of which had anything to do with the way she behaved, Megan Fox garnered a reputation in the early part of her career for being beautiful but a pretty terrible actor. In the years since, though, she has managed to refute that reputation over and over again, which isn’t to say that she’s ever going to win an Oscar.

In Subservience, though, she’s used perfectly in a role similar to the one she took on in Jennifer’s Body. Her beauty is a weapon that ensnares those who fall into her orbit, and it’s that very beauty that makes her so dangerous. It’s a role that subverts her own image, and Fox uses it to her advantage pretty effectively in the film.

It’s genuinely terrifying

Megan Fox in Subservience.

The back half of Subservience shifts the movie into all-out horror mode, and the movie manages to get some genuine scares out of the AI character’s emerging power. AI is intimidating, but it’s not inherently scary the way something like a ghost or demon is.

And, as embodied by Fox, this AI is definitely intended to entice more than repel. Even so, the movie knows when to shift into menacing mode, and it also understands that something can be ludicrous and terrifying at the same time. Think of Subservience as M3GAN‘s slightly less outrageous older sister who still wants to control her human owners  … at any cost.

Subservience has a certain B-movie flair

XYZ Films

The worst thing a movie can be is unsure of what it is. Thankfully, Subservience understands that its core appeals are familiar ones, and it takes its premise and does some delightfully outlandish things with it. This movie is a lot of fun, but it’s not Ex Machina and it understands that it can still be worth watching without aspiring to be high-class art.

Instead, Subservience engages in some more basic thrills, but those thrills have been entertaining audiences for decades, and this movie knows how to take full advantage of them.

It’s conventional in all the right ways

XYZ Films

The notion of a movie about an AI creation that gains a life of its own and turns on its owner is basically the opposite of new. Since HAL-9000, humanity’s main concern with the robots we build is that they would someday try to kill us.

Subservience isn’t treading any new ground here, but because the movie is a little schlocky, it feels like it’s playing with the conventions of what is now an established genre in a fun way. The movie itself seems to be saying something like “look, you know what’s going to happen here, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun along the way.”

Subservience is streaming on Netflix.

Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
One of 2023’s biggest global hits is now streaming on Netflix
A man fist bumps a young boy in The First Slam Dunk.

The NBA might be on hiatus, but basketball content never sleeps. The First Slam Dunk, a Japanese animated sports film, has finally bounced its way onto Netflix. The First Slam Dunk is based on Takehiko Inoue's landmark manga series, Slam Dunk, from the 1990s. The anime film depicts the Inter-High Championship game between Shohoku High and the undefeated Sannoh High.

Written and directed by Inoue, The First Slam Dunk follows Ryota Miyagi (Shugo Nakamura), the speedy point guard with a trauma-induced past due to the tragic death of his older brother. Winning the championship is everything for Ryota and his teammates Hanamichi Sakuragi (Subaru Kimura), Takenori Akagi (Kenta Miyake), Hisashi Mitsui (Jun Kasama), and Kaede Rukawa (Shinichiro Kamio). However, the boys quickly learn that facing the challenges in their personal lives is the key to succeeding on the basketball court.

Read more
One of the best heist movies in years is now streaming on Netflix
A man and a woman watch a car race in Logan Lucky.

With the recent inclusion of the film Logan Lucky to Netflix, the streaming giant has added another cinema gem to its collection. This heist comedy follows the blue-collar members of the Logan family as they try to pull off a robbery at the Charlotte Motor Speedway during a NASCAR race, which is heavily guarded by both security and the FBI.

It's one of the more distinctive heist films to come out in recent years, and with a staggering 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has proven itself to be an underrated modern classic just waiting for a bigger audience. Now that film is on Netflix, here are the reasons why viewers should pick this film to watch on their movie night.
The cast is pretty awesome

Read more
This hit Netflix movie is Hugh Jackman’s most underrated sci-fi film
Hugh Jackman in Reminiscence.

Finding something to watch has probably never been easier, but finding something great to watch is a different story. Combing through a streaming service for something worth your time and actually finding it can be almost impossible.

If you're looking for something interesting and inventive, though, then Reminiscence on Netflix may be the perfect watch for you. The film tells the story of Nick Bannister, a private detective living in a future Miami that has completely flooded. He then discovers an insidious conspiracy while investigating a former client. Here are four reasons you should make time for it while it's on Netflix.
It's an original sci-fi story
Reminiscence - Official Trailer

Read more