The first reviews for Red One are here, and it’s not a good sign for Dwayne Johnson

By
Santa Claus stands next to Dwayne Johnson and they walk together.
Amazon MGM Studios

Dwayne Johnson will attempt to rescue Santa Claus in his new movie, Red One. Judging by the initial reaction, Johnson probably can’t save the film’s critical reception.

Red One’s review embargo has lifted, and the reception is anything but positive. Red One opened to 35% on Rotten Tomatoes and 37 on Metacritic. Amazon MGM Studios lifting the review embargo on election night speaks volumes. Either the studio wanted to provide a distraction from election coverage, or they knew the initial reception would be negative. The latter is the likely answer.

Red One, a Christmas action comedy, was originally scheduled for a December 2023 release on Prime Video. However, the studio delayed the film to November 2024 and switched its rollout to a theatrical release.

In April, The Wrap published an eye-opening report about Red One’s behind-the-scenes troubles. Johnson was reportedly late, an average of “seven to eight hours per day,” and missed multiple days of production. Additionally, Red One underwent significant reshoots. Add it up, and the budget was raised by at least $50 million, bringing Red One’s total cost to $250 million.

With a massive budget, Red One must be a box office hit for the studio to churn a profit. However, initial tracking pegs the film for a domestic opening weekend of $36 million, which would be a rocky start.

Directed by Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’s Jake Kasdan, Red One stars Johnson as Callum Drift, commander of the E.L.F. Drift’s mission is to protect Santa Claus (J. K. Simmons) — code name: RED ONE. After Santa’s abduction, Callum recruits bounty hunter Jack O’Malley (Chris Evans) to help find Saint Nick and save Christmas. Lucy Liu also stars.

Red One opens in theaters on November 15, 2024.

