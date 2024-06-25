 Skip to main content
Red One trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans team up to save a kidnapped Santa

By
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans stand besides each other and look off camera.
Amazon MGM Studios

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are forced to team up and save Santa Claus in the first trailer for Red One, a new action comedy from Amazon MGM Studios.

Johnson stars as Callum Drift, commander of the E.L.F. His job is to protect Santa Claus (J. K. Simmons) — code name: RED ONE. Saint Nicholas in Red One is physically strong and fit, a change from the typical portrayal of an obese, jolly man. After Santa’s abduction from the North Pole Complex, Callum’s team recruits Jack O’Malley, the best tracker in the world and “Level 4 Naughty Lister.” Callum and Jack must put aside their differences to find Santa and save Christmas.

RED ONE | Official Trailer

On June 24, Johnson posted a missing person poster of Santa Claus on his social media accounts. “All points alert to everyone around the world— be on the lookout for this man,” Johnson wrote. “Last seen at the North Pole. If you have any information, please reach out to the E.L.F. North Pole Command Center via the number on the bottom of this official Red One poster.”

Red One also stars Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nick Kroll, Kristofer Hivju, and Bonnie Hunt.

Red One is directed by Jake Kasdan, who teamed with Johnson on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. Chris Morgan penned the screenplay based on an original story by Hiram Garcia. Producers include Johnson, Garcia, Kasdan, Melvin Mar, and Dany Garcia.

Red One was originally scheduled for a Prime Video streaming debut during the 2023 Christmas season. However, the Hollywood work stoppages delayed the film until 2024. Red One will now receive a theatrical release on November 15, 2024.

