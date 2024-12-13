Avengers: Doomsday: Chris Evans might play this character, and it’s not Captain America

Chris Evans is returning to the MCU for Avengers: Doomsday, but not in the role you’d expect.

On the latest episode of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider confirmed Evans’ return and shared what character he will play. Spoiler: it’s not Captain America.

“I’ve heard who the character is,” Sneider told co-host John Rocha. “I was having the conversation today, and someone mentioned it… Nomad.”

In 1974’s Captain America No. 180, Nomad is the alternate identity of Steve Rogers, who abandons the Captain America title after losing faith in the government. As Nomad, Rogers serves no country.

Playing Nomad allows Evans to return without retconning Rogers’ decision to pass the Captain America shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) in Avengers: Endgame. Mackie has played Captain America in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and will headline Captain America: Brave New World, in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Many of the original actors and characters from the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. The biggest name confirmed is Robert Downey Jr., who will play the main villain, Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom. Downey played Tony Stark/Iron Man for over 10 years in the MCU before his character died making the ultimate sacrifice in Endgame.

Doomsday will not be Evans’ first appearance in a superhero movie since Endgame. This summer, Evans reprised his role of Johnny Storm/Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine. Before Captain America, Evans played the Human Torch in 2005’s Fantastic Four and the sequel, 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

The Russo Brothers are directing Avengers: Doomsday from a screenplay by Stephen McFeely. Filming is expected to start in the spring of 2025. Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.