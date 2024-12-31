 Skip to main content
Did Charlie Cox’s Daredevil accidentally get confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday?

By
Daredevil stands on a roof with the city behind in.
Barry Wetcher / Netflix

Charlie Cox is preparing to join the Avengers as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

In an Instagram post by DFRNT Health and Fitness, Cox is pictured with his wife and two trainers at the gym. Per the caption, the account mentions that Cox is training to play Daredevil in the next Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday.

“It’s been awesome having Charlie and his wife, Sam Cox, in DFRNT over the past few weeks,” the caption reads. “Charlie is currently training for his role in the upcoming @marvel Avengers movie where he will play @daredevil. It’s been our absolute pleasure working with you both and we can’t wait to watch you on the big screen!”

The caption was later altered to exclude the Avengers: Doomsday information.

Charlie Cox is reportedly preparing to reprise his role as Daredevil in &#39;AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY&#39;:

&quot;Charlie is currently training for his role in the upcoming Marvel Avengers movie where he will play Daredevil.&quot;

(Source: dfrnt.hq | Instagram) pic.twitter.com/6pFRf3HG9Y

&mdash; MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) December 30, 2024

After starring as Daredevil on the Netflix series, Cox reprised his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo.

Marvel has not confirmed Cox’s appearance in Doomsday. However, Cox’s Daredevil will headline Daredevil: Born Again, a Disney+ show premiering in March 2025. Having Cox appear in Doomsday fresh off Born Again makes sense in the MCU.

Per usual, Marvel remains extremely tight-lipped about the next two Avengers films: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Joe and Anthony Russo are returning from their Marvel hiatus to direct the two Avengers movies. After portraying Iron Man for over a decade, Robert Downey Jr. will play the primary antagonist, Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom.

The Fantastic Four — Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing — are going to be in Doomsday. Other notable additions to the Doomsday cast are Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell, with the latter playing Agent Carter. After playing Captain America, Evans’ character in Doomsday remains under wraps.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
