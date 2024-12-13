 Skip to main content
Hayley Atwell to reprise her role as Agent Carter for Avengers: Doomsday

By
A woman holds a paper and stares in Agent Carter.
Richard Cartwright / ABC

Marvel is bringing back another old friend for the next Avengers saga. Per Deadline, Hayley Atwell will reprise her role as Agent Peggy Carter for Avengers: Doomsday. The news comes days after Chris Evans reportedly signed on to return for Doomsday.

Atwell first appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger as Margaret “Peggy” Carter, a British MI6 agent with the Strategic Scientific Reserve who becomes Steve Rogers’ love interest. Atwell later headlined the ABC TV show Agent Carter, which ran for two seasons from 2015 to 2016 and followed Carter’s adventures as a secret agent post-World War II.

Atwell’s last appearance in a Marvel live-action movie was 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she played an alternate version of Peggy called Captain Carter. Since 2021, Atwell has voiced Captain Carter for the animated series Marvel’s What If…?

Earlier this week, reports surfaced about Evans’ return for Avengers: Doomsday. Evans famously played Steve Rogers in the MCU, with his final appearance coming in Avengers: Endgame. It’s unknown if Evans will reprise his role of Captain America. Steve Rogers passed his shield to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, who will headline 2025’s Captain America: Brave New World.

On The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider heard that Evans will play Nomad in Doomsday. Nomad is the alternate identity Steve Rogers assumed after becoming disillusioned with the U.S. government. Nomad symbolized a man serving no country.

At Comic-Con 2024, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced the return of Anthony and Joe Russo, the directorial duo who will helm Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Robert Downey Jr. has also signed on to play the villain, Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom. Stephen McFeely will write Doomsday, with Feige set to produce.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on May 1, 2026.

