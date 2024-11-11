 Skip to main content
Marvel’s What If…? season 3 trailer: Storm, the Goddess of Thunder highlights final episodes

Red Guardians and Winter Solder leap together and punch.
Get ready for one final ride with alternate versions of the MCU in the trailer for What If…? season 3.

Marvel Animation’s What If…? will end after its upcoming third season, consisting of eight episodes. The biggest reveal features the arrival of Mjolnir-wielding Storm, the Goddess of Thunder, voiced by X-Men ’97‘s Alison Sealy-Smith. Other noteworthy moments include a Howard the Duck-Darcy Lewis team-up and the new Avengers joining to form a giant robot like the Zords in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Besides Storm, confirmed characters in What If…? season 3 include Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian, Captain Peggy Carter, Agatha Harkness, and Shang-Chi. Jeffrey Wright continues to narrate the series as the Watcher.

What If…? presents alternate accounts of famous MCU events. For example, the first episode depicts Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, as the First Avenger. Other famous episodes include T’Challa as Star-Lord, Ultron winning the war, Kilmonger rescuing Tony Stark, Thor growing up without Loki, and the Avengers assembling in 1602.

Bryan Andrew and Stephan Frank direct What If…? season 3 episodes from screenplays by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Producers include Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, Alex Scharf, and Bryan Andrews, and co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey.

Instead of What If…? season 4, Marvel will expand upon a previous episode — What If… Zombies?! — for a spinoff series to be released in 2025.

What If…? begins streaming on Disney + on December 22, 2024, with a new episode debuting daily for eight days. The first two seasons can be streamed in their entirety on Disney+.

