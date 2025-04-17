 Skip to main content
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 18-20)

By
Weekend Watchlist: Prime Video Still from Spotlight
Spotlight Open Road Films

Finding great movies on Amazon Prime Video isn’t actually all that difficult. The streaming service is filled with interesting titles, but the challenge is finding the movies that you’re going to be most interested in. That’s why we’ve pulled together a list of three underrated titles that are all available on Prime Video.

These movies range across decades and genres, but each of them is one that you might overlook if you don’t consider them carefully.

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

First Reformed (2018)

First Reformed | Official Trailer HD | A24

Director Paul Schrader makes intense movies, to put it gently. With First Reformed, though, that intensity is pushed to fantastic ends. The film follows a small-town priest living in upstate New York whose life begins spiraling out of control after meeting a radical environmental activist and his pregnant wife.

Anchored by what might be the best performance of Ethan Hawke’s career, First Reformed is surreal, dark, and all about a crisis of faith from a man who wakes up and begins to notice the world around him.

You can watch First Reformed on Amazon Prime Video.

The Third Man (1949)

The Third Man | Official Trailer

One of the great noir movies ever made, The Third Man holds up perfectly all these years later. The film is set in Vienna, ravaged by the war, and follows a pulp novelist who travels to the city to find his longtime friend.

After learning about his friend’s death, he becomes determined to get to the bottom of what happened to him and track down the mysterious third man who was present at the time of his death. In addition to being a fascinating chronicle of war-torn Vienna, The Third Man is also vivid and remarkably fast-paced. It might be an older movie, but you won’t get bored.

You can watch The Third Man on Amazon Prime Video.

Spotlight (2015)

Spotlight Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton Movie HD

It may have won Best Picture, but Spotlight is not a movie that gets discussed all that much a decade later. There’s a reason Spotlight has flown under the radar, and it has much more to do with the movie’s ultimate design.

The crime movie, which tells the story of reporters at the Boston Globe who uncover that hundreds of priests inside of the Catholic Church have abused children, and the church chose to cover it up. Featuring an ensemble cast that works beautifully as an ensemble and an understated style that emphasizes the professionalism of the journalists, Spotlight is understated and devastating in equal measure.

You can watch Spotlight on Amazon Prime Video.

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025
Luke Kirby resting his head on his arms, which are resting on a table, in a scene from Etoile.

We could all use a good laugh. Sit back, relax, and enjoy a fun comedy with the family. Plenty of great comedies are available on all the top streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video.
Three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in April 2025 include a new animated series, a classic Will Ferrell gem, and a brand-new series from the creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
#1 Happy Family USA (2025)
#1 Happy Family USA - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Read more
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (April 4-6)
Matt Bomer and Tim DeKay in White Collar.

As has been well documented since the dawn of the streaming era, the interfaces behind some of your favorite streaming services aren't actually all that good. Netflix, for example, has tons of good shows, but unless its algorithm decides to surface them, you might struggle to find them.

Thankfully, that's where we come in. We've pulled together three great shows that you can watch this weekend, each of which might get a little buried by Netflix. Each of these shows strikes a different tone or mood, but all of them are excellent and well worth your time.

Read more
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (April 4-6)
A man and woman look up and stare.

If you're interested in the legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, In Dispute: Lively v Baldoni is now streaming on Max. The documentary has quickly become the most popular movie on the service. Elsewhere, new releases like Queer and Heretic are finding an even bigger audience on streaming than during their theatrical run.
Moving past the homepage, you'll find a great selection of underrated movies. One of these films is a critically panned superhero adventure. However, it has regained popularity due to the tragic death of its lead. You can view that movie and two more below.
We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Drinking Buddies (2013)

Filmmaker Joe Swanberg is a prominent figure in the mumblecore movement. Mumblecore films are typically low-budget and emphasize dialogue and improvisation over the plot. Drinking Buddies is an aptly named entry into the mumblecore genre. Who talks more than people who drink beer?
Kate (Olivia Wilde) and Luke (Jake Johnson) are friends who work at a Chicago brewery. You would assume the co-workers are dating because of their natural chemistry and comedic interactions. However, Kate and Luke are both in relationships. When they invite their significant others to hang out with them, things get a little awkward, as Kate and Jake contemplate their feelings for each other. It's a low-stakes, charming relationship drama that pairs perfectly with a beer.
Stream Drinking Buddies on Max.
Batman Forever (1995)

Read more