3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 18-20)

Table of Contents Table of Contents First Reformed (2018) The Third Man (1949) Spotlight (2015)

Finding great movies on Amazon Prime Video isn’t actually all that difficult. The streaming service is filled with interesting titles, but the challenge is finding the movies that you’re going to be most interested in. That’s why we’ve pulled together a list of three underrated titles that are all available on Prime Video.

These movies range across decades and genres, but each of them is one that you might overlook if you don’t consider them carefully.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

First Reformed (2018)

First Reformed | Official Trailer HD | A24

Director Paul Schrader makes intense movies, to put it gently. With First Reformed, though, that intensity is pushed to fantastic ends. The film follows a small-town priest living in upstate New York whose life begins spiraling out of control after meeting a radical environmental activist and his pregnant wife.

Anchored by what might be the best performance of Ethan Hawke’s career, First Reformed is surreal, dark, and all about a crisis of faith from a man who wakes up and begins to notice the world around him.

You can watch First Reformed on Amazon Prime Video.

The Third Man (1949)

The Third Man | Official Trailer

One of the great noir movies ever made, The Third Man holds up perfectly all these years later. The film is set in Vienna, ravaged by the war, and follows a pulp novelist who travels to the city to find his longtime friend.

After learning about his friend’s death, he becomes determined to get to the bottom of what happened to him and track down the mysterious third man who was present at the time of his death. In addition to being a fascinating chronicle of war-torn Vienna, The Third Man is also vivid and remarkably fast-paced. It might be an older movie, but you won’t get bored.

You can watch The Third Man on Amazon Prime Video.

Spotlight (2015)

Spotlight Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton Movie HD

It may have won Best Picture, but Spotlight is not a movie that gets discussed all that much a decade later. There’s a reason Spotlight has flown under the radar, and it has much more to do with the movie’s ultimate design.

The crime movie, which tells the story of reporters at the Boston Globe who uncover that hundreds of priests inside of the Catholic Church have abused children, and the church chose to cover it up. Featuring an ensemble cast that works beautifully as an ensemble and an understated style that emphasizes the professionalism of the journalists, Spotlight is understated and devastating in equal measure.

You can watch Spotlight on Amazon Prime Video.