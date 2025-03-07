 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Resident Evil reboot lands Barbarian director and a 2026 release date

By
Milla Jovovich holds a gun and points it to the sky.
Screen Gems

For his next project, Barbarian’s Zach Cregger will direct the Resident Evil reboot.

Per Deadline, Cregger will direct Resident Evil from a screenplay he co-wrote with Shay Hatten (From the World of John Wick: Ballerina). Sony will release the reboot in theaters on September 18, 2026.

Recommended Videos

“I’ve been a rabid fan of these games for decades, and to be able to bring this amazing title to life is a true honor,” Cregger told Deadline in a statement.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Resident Evil’s rights were up for grabs earlier this year. Although Warner Bros. considered purchasing the property, Sony won the rights and will produce through its Columbia Pictures banner. Constantin Film will also produce with PlayStation Productions and Vertigo Entertainment.

Resident Evil originated as a Japanese horror video game by Capcom. Released in 1996, the survival horror incorporates first- and third-person shooter elements as players battle zombies and other mutated creatures. With nearly 30 games, Resident Evil has become one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

The video game’s success spawned a live-action movie. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, 2002’s Resident Evil stars Milla Jovovich in the lead role of Alice. Resident Evil spawned five sequels, a spinoff movie (2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), and a spinoff TV series (Netflix’s Resident Evil).

Cregger became one of the most in-demand directors in Hollywood after Barbarian. The 2022 horror film quickly became a surprise hit for 20th Century Studios, grossing $45 million on a $4.5 million budget.

Cregger’s next horror film, Weapons, opens on January 16, 2026. Written and directed by Cregger, Weapons stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, and June Diane Raphael. New Line Cinema won a heated bidding war for Weapons, offering an estimated $38 million for the project, including $10 million to Cregger.

With a 2026 release date, expect Resident Evil to begin shooting sometime this summer.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Meghann Fahy’s first date turns into a nightmare in Drop trailer
A woman is on the ground and looks up in Drop.

In the first trailer for Drop, the perfect first date quickly shifts into a murderous nightmare.

The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy plays Violet, a widowed mother who agrees to go on a date with Henry (Brandon Sklenar). Meghann leaves her young son (Jacob Robinson) at home in the care of her sister (Violett Beane). When Megann finally meets Henry at the restaurant, she's relieved to learn that he's a handsome, polite, and charming man.
While speaking at their table, Violet begins to receive a series of anonymous drops to her phone. At first, Violet thinks nothing of the memes, and Henry even tries to help her find the culprit sending the messages. The jokes are no laughing matter, especially when a video of a masked intruder appears inside Violet's home. Violet must not tell a soul about the messages and follow the instructions, or the masked figure will kill her family. Violet's task: kill Henry.
Drop's ensemble features Reed Diamond, Gabrielle Ryan, Jeffery Self, Ed Weeks, and Travis Nelson.

Read more
A24 sets spring 2025 release date for Alex Garland’s Warfare
A group of soldiers celebrate in A24's Warfare.

A24 has set the release date for Warfare, an upcoming war film from Alex Garland. Warfare will open in theaters on April 11, 2025.
Warfare is written and directed by Garland and Ray Mendoza, based on the latter's experiences as a U.S. Navy SEAL during the Iraq War. The movie follows a platoon of SEALs gathering in the home of an Iraqi family. The film quickly shifts into a life-or-death situation as the soldiers must evade heavy gunfire from opposing forces. Told in real-time, Warfare becomes a captivating boots-on-the-ground story, with soldiers fighting their way out of insurgent territory.
Warfare's cast features D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Taylor John Smith, Michael Gandolfini, Adain Bradley, Noah Centineo, Evan Holtzman, Henrique Zaga, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton.

Opus | Official Trailer HD | A24

Read more
Is Carry-On 2 happening? Director shares an update about a potential sequel
A TSA agent puts an earpiece in his ear.

Carry-On continues to be a streaming juggernaut on Netflix. The holiday thriller is now the fifth-most-popular Netflix movie in the streamer's history, with 149.5 million views since its December 13 release.

Due to its popularity, questions about a sequel have gained traction. Carry-On director Jaume Collet-Serra revealed that talks with Netflix about Carry-On 2 have not happened, but he's open to the idea.
“We don’t have any plans for a sequel,” Collet-Serra said via Variety. “But if audiences wanted a sequel, families wanted a sequel, and if we had an idea that would spark and live up to the original, maybe we would do something. But right now, there are no plans.”
In Carry-On, Taron Egerton plays Ethan Kopek, a TSA officer working at Los Angeles International Airport on Christmas Eve. While working the security line, Ethan finds an earbud and converses with an unknown person, the Traveler (Jason Bateman). The Traveler orders Ethan to let a mysterious carry-on bag pass through security, no questions asked. If Ethan refuses, the Traveler will kill his pregnant girlfriend, Nora (Sofia Carson). Refusing to comply, Ethan races to find the Traveler, intercept the package, and prevent it from getting on a plane.

Read more