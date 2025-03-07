Resident Evil reboot lands Barbarian director and a 2026 release date

For his next project, Barbarian’s Zach Cregger will direct the Resident Evil reboot.

Per Deadline, Cregger will direct Resident Evil from a screenplay he co-wrote with Shay Hatten (From the World of John Wick: Ballerina). Sony will release the reboot in theaters on September 18, 2026.

Recommended Videos

“I’ve been a rabid fan of these games for decades, and to be able to bring this amazing title to life is a true honor,” Cregger told Deadline in a statement.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Resident Evil’s rights were up for grabs earlier this year. Although Warner Bros. considered purchasing the property, Sony won the rights and will produce through its Columbia Pictures banner. Constantin Film will also produce with PlayStation Productions and Vertigo Entertainment.

Resident Evil originated as a Japanese horror video game by Capcom. Released in 1996, the survival horror incorporates first- and third-person shooter elements as players battle zombies and other mutated creatures. With nearly 30 games, Resident Evil has become one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

The video game’s success spawned a live-action movie. Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, 2002’s Resident Evil stars Milla Jovovich in the lead role of Alice. Resident Evil spawned five sequels, a spinoff movie (2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), and a spinoff TV series (Netflix’s Resident Evil).

Cregger became one of the most in-demand directors in Hollywood after Barbarian. The 2022 horror film quickly became a surprise hit for 20th Century Studios, grossing $45 million on a $4.5 million budget.

Cregger’s next horror film, Weapons, opens on January 16, 2026. Written and directed by Cregger, Weapons stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, and June Diane Raphael. New Line Cinema won a heated bidding war for Weapons, offering an estimated $38 million for the project, including $10 million to Cregger.

With a 2026 release date, expect Resident Evil to begin shooting sometime this summer.