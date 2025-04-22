 Skip to main content
Sarah Michelle Gellar joins Ready or Not 2, and the sequel has a new name

Sarah Michelle Gellar in Wolf Pack.
Earlier this year, Sarah Michelle Gellar signed on for Hulu’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival. Now, Gellar is getting back to her horror roots in Ready or Not 2, the sequel to the cult 2019 film. And the sequel is also getting a new name.

Via Variety, the follow-up film is now titled Ready or Not: Here I Come. Samara Weaving starred in the original movie and she is returning to headline the sequel. In the first film, Weaving’s Grace married into the wealthy Le Domas family through her husband, Alex (Mark O’Brien). Because the Le Domas family struck a deal with a devil years before, Grace had to endure a lethal game of Hide and Seek in order to survive. The ending of Ready or Not was fairly conclusive, so it’s unclear how the premise will continue the story.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy star Elijah Wood is also joining the cast alongside Kathryn Newton, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, and David Cronenberg. Radio Silence aka Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct the sequel alongside the first film’s screenwriters, Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the world of Ready or Not with Samara, Brett, Avery, and Andrew and so excited to work with this immensely talented cast and the incredible artists across every department joining the Ready or Not family,” said Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett in a statement.

Matthew Greenfield, the president of Searchlight Pictures, shared a statement of his own about the sequel.

“We’re beyond excited to make another film with the phenomenal Radio Silence. With Ready or Not: Here I Come, we get to go on another ride with the amazing Samara Weaving, mix in awesome new voices and bring audiences a fresh take that’s every bit as twisted and fun as the first one. This is for those who’ve been waiting, and those who didn’t see it coming.”

Searchlight Pictures hasn’t set a release date for Ready or Not: Here I Come. But the sequel will begin filming next week in Toronto.

Tim Allen has revealed the first plot details around Toy Story 5, says it’s ‘a lot about Jessie’
Buzz flashes his wrist laser at Woody in Toy Story (1995)

More than 30 years after the first Toy Story movie hit theaters and transformed the way we look at animation, we're now gearing up for Toy Story 5. The movie is set to hit theaters in June 2026, but until quite recently, we didn't know much about the plot specifics around the film.

In a recent interview with WIVB, Tim Allen offered some of the first details we've gotten about the fifth installment, which he's already clarified is more than just a cash grab. “I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie," Allen said of the film. “Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign. And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears. I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more.”

Read more
Delroy Lindo says that Marvel’s Blade movie ‘went off the rails’
Blade logo

As he continues to promote Sinners, actor Delroy Lindo has also spent some time talking about a film that didn't ultimately get off the ground. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lindo discussed his role in Marvel's attempt to bring Blade back. Lindo was set to star in the project opposite Mahershala Ali as the titular character but left the film before it got off the ground.

"When Marvel came to me, they seemed to be really interested in my input," Lindo said. "And in the various conversations I had with producers, the writer, the director at the time, it was all leading into being very inclusive. It was really exciting conceptually, but it was also exciting in terms of the character that was going to form."

Read more
Steven Soderbergh says that mid-budget movies underperforming at the box office is ‘not a good thing for movies’
Michael Fassbender leans against a wall and looks the other way in Black Bag.

After Steven Soderbergh's Black Bag underperformed at the domestic box office despite a strong critical response, the director reflected on the movie's public reception. In speaking with The Independent, Soderbergh said that the muted reception for his movie is a bad omen for Hollywood more generally.

“This is the kind of film I made my career on,” he said. “And if a mid-level budget, star-driven movie can’t seem to get people over the age of 25 years old to come out to theaters — if that’s truly a dead zone — then that’s not a good thing for movies. What’s gonna happen to the person behind me who wants to make this kind of film?”

Read more