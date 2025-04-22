Sarah Michelle Gellar joins Ready or Not 2, and the sequel has a new name

Earlier this year, Sarah Michelle Gellar signed on for Hulu’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival. Now, Gellar is getting back to her horror roots in Ready or Not 2, the sequel to the cult 2019 film. And the sequel is also getting a new name.

Via Variety, the follow-up film is now titled Ready or Not: Here I Come. Samara Weaving starred in the original movie and she is returning to headline the sequel. In the first film, Weaving’s Grace married into the wealthy Le Domas family through her husband, Alex (Mark O’Brien). Because the Le Domas family struck a deal with a devil years before, Grace had to endure a lethal game of Hide and Seek in order to survive. The ending of Ready or Not was fairly conclusive, so it’s unclear how the premise will continue the story.

Recommended Videos

The Lord of the Rings trilogy star Elijah Wood is also joining the cast alongside Kathryn Newton, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, and David Cronenberg. Radio Silence aka Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct the sequel alongside the first film’s screenwriters, Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the world of Ready or Not with Samara, Brett, Avery, and Andrew and so excited to work with this immensely talented cast and the incredible artists across every department joining the Ready or Not family,” said Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett in a statement.

Matthew Greenfield, the president of Searchlight Pictures, shared a statement of his own about the sequel.

“We’re beyond excited to make another film with the phenomenal Radio Silence. With Ready or Not: Here I Come, we get to go on another ride with the amazing Samara Weaving, mix in awesome new voices and bring audiences a fresh take that’s every bit as twisted and fun as the first one. This is for those who’ve been waiting, and those who didn’t see it coming.”

Searchlight Pictures hasn’t set a release date for Ready or Not: Here I Come. But the sequel will begin filming next week in Toronto.