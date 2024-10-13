 Skip to main content
‘Ready or Not 2’ is happening with the star and directors returning

Samara Weaving in Ready or Not.
Searchlight Pictures

Although it wasn’t a massive success at the box office, Ready or Not has continued to accumulate fans since the movie first debuted in 2019. Now, Deadline is reporting that the film is getting a sequel with star Samara Weaving set to return alongside directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who are also known as RadioSilence. The news that a sequel was in the works was first announced at a 2019 screening of the original film. An exact release date, casting announcements ,and other details about the project have yet to be unveiled.

The original film stars Weaving as a woman marrying into a wealthy family. She soon discovers that this family participates in a bizarre ritual that turns into a battle for their own survival. It cost only $6 million to produce and made more than $28 million in the U.S. alone.

READY OR NOT | Red Band Trailer [HD] | FOX Searchlight

“I’m all-in. … I think we’re all-in … I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together,” Weaving said of doing a sequel in a recent interview with Comicbook.com.

Since the movie’s release, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have gone on to direct both Scream V and Scream VI and also directed the vampire horror comedy Abigail. While we don’t yet know exactly what this new Ready or Not sequel will be about, the return of the directing duo and the film’s original star will likely have many eagerly anticipating it.

