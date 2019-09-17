The cool kids are headed back to Bayside High.

A new Saved by the Bell series planned for NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, will reunite original series stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley for a show that explores the former high-school classmates lives’ after they left Bayside, and bring them back to their beloved alma mater. Both Lopez and Berkley are confirmed to reprise their roles, while Mark-Paul Gosselaar is also in talks to return for the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series’ premise has Zack Morris (Gosselaar) elected the governor of California, only to get in trouble for closing many of the state’s low-income schools. His decision to send the students from those schools to Bayside and other wealthy school districts sets the stage for a clash between the privileged Bayside kids and the new arrivals to their school, and Morris’ former classmates A.C. Slater (Lopez) and Jessie Spano (Berkley) soon find themselves dealing with the fallout (for reasons yet to be revealed).

The new Saved by the Bell series comes from Emmy-winning 30 Rock writer Tracey Wigfield, who previously created, wrote, and appeared in the series Great News, and will serve as the showrunner on the sequel series. Wigfield will also executive produce the series alongside original Saved by the Bell creator Peter Engel and Great News executive producer Franco Bario. Lopez and Berkley will also serve as producers.

Originally airing on NBC from 1989 to 1993, Saved by the Bell chronicled the adventures of a group of high-school students navigating life, love, and high-school drama at their affluent California school. Along with Lopez, Berkley, and Gosselaar, the series also starred Dustin Diamond, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, and Lark Voorhies. The show was a major hit for NBC, and spawned a pair of spinoff series, Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which followed the later years of some of the core characters and a group of new students at Bayside High, respectively.

The Peacock streaming service is expected to launch in April 2020, with many of the original series planned for the service premiering a few months later. The Saved by the Bell sequel series joins several other sequel and reboot series in development for the service, including another reboot of the Battlestar Galactica series.

