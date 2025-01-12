 Skip to main content
The ‘Severance’ cast has debunked one of the most popular fan theories about Lumon

By
A man puts his hands through flaps and looks as a woman stares behing him.
Apple TV+

In the three years between seasons of Severance, some fans have obsessively analyzed the series for clues about what might be going on on the show. Some of the most popular theories focus on the Lumon Corporation that all of the show’s main characters work for.

In a recent video produced for Entertainment Weekly, the show’s cast dove into some of the most popular theories, and in the process, they debunked one that has become incredibly common online. That theory suggests that the severance technology, which uses a chip to sever a person’s work memories from the rest of their memories, is actually related to cloning technology.

“This sounds like what Lumon would be doing in a super boring version of Severance,” star Adam Scott said. Patricia Arquette also added: “You are very far off and wrong.”

That double de-bunking would seem to put the theory to bed, even though it would explain a lot of the strange things happening inside the company. Of course, it’s possible that Arquette and Scott are lying to throw fans off the scent, but we won’t know until the show actually reveals some of what is going on.

Scott added that, in the second season, the show would spend more time with the outie versions of the characters working in MDR.

“Now that we saw the MDR crew’s Outies walking into season 2, we suddenly have twice as many characters, which is an incredible opportunity because we have these unbelievable actors,” he said. “So now we get to see these other parts of their lives.”

The show’s second season will debut on Apple TV+ on Jan. 17.

