Severance fans treated to a special surprise when Googling the show

Google is giving Severance fans a little treat when they search up the hit Apple TV+ show: blue balloons floating around the search results.

The search engine giant is letting the blue balloons fly across the search page for the show to promote the Season 2 finale of Severance, which airs this Friday. When you type “Severance” in the Google search bar, you’ll see a blue button with a confetti popper icon on the bottom of the screen — or lower right corner of the screen if you’re Googling on your phone. Press it, and you’ll see about 99 blue balloons (give or take) floating to the top of the page.

Recommended Videos

Severance HQ, the news and update account for the show on X, formerly Twitter, shared a video demonstrating the fun little promotion animation on Google. Executive producer Ben Stiller reposted the video Monday evening to confirm the promotion by saying “Google Severance for blue balloons.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

If you type “Severance” in your Google search bar, you’ll get blue balloons that fly on your screen in honor of the Season 2 finale! 💙🎈 pic.twitter.com/sVnkksy2w4 — Severance HQ (@lumonsindustry) March 17, 2025

Without giving too many spoilers to those who are not caught up on Season 2 of Severance, the blue balloons were given to the protagonist, Mark Scout, whose face is plastered on them, to celebrate his return to Lumon Industries in the season premiere. However, his reasons for being gone and coming back to the company were not appropriate things to celebrate in the first place. The blue balloons also serve as a visual motif that symbolize Mark’s severed identity, or his “Innie,” and his determination to find out the truth behind the nature of his severance, hence him releasing the balloons in the hallway after speaking to Mr. Milchick in his office.

Severance season 2 streams its last episode on Apple TV+ March 21.