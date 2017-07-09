Five shows and movies to stream this week: ‘Castlevania,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ and more

Online streaming is bigger than ever, and with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week, it can be nearly impossible to sort through the good and the bad. If you need something to watch and don’t want to wade through the digital muck that washes up on the internet’s shores, follow our picks below for the best new shows and movies worth watching on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and other services.

On the list this week: Drackula, The Joker, and social media are up to no good.

Castlevania season 1 Castlevania is one of the greatest video game franchises of all time, but it may soon be one of Netflix’s best original programs as well, thanks to a new animated adaptation of Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse. Set in Medieval Europe, the show follows Trevor Belmont’s (Richard Armitage) quest to destroy the vampire Dracula (Graham McTavish), whose evil is spreading. Trevor is joined by the magician Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso) and Dracula’s own son, Alucard (James Callis). Lest anyone worry that Castlevania will be a show for kids, the show’s producer, Adi Shankar, told Collider: “The goal is to bring hard-hitting anime to America and be America’s first animated series for adults.” Watch now on: Netflix

Dark City Alex Proyas’ Dark City begins, as so many thrillers do, with a man wanted for a crime he may not have committed. John Murdoch (Rufus Sewell) wakes up in a hotel room, with no memory and a woman’s corpse in the room. The telephone rings, and a voice warns him to get out, just as a group of men known as the Strangers are coming for him. Murdoch must evade the Strangers, while uncovering the secrets underneath the city where he lives, a city where night is eternal. Dark City is a puzzling film, blending noir and sci-fi into a fiendishly inventive plot. It is also a gorgeous film. Proyas conjures up a vision of a city so close to normal that it makes the things that seem off all the more disturbing. Watch now on: Hulu

The Dark Knight Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins resurrected Batman’s reputation in film, but it was his follow-up, The Dark Knight, that pushed the superhero genre to new heights that no one else has reached. Set not long after Batman Begins, the film opens in Gotham City, where Batman/Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) and Police Commissioner James Gordon (Gary Oldman) have formed an alliance to take down organized crime. Their methods are working, until The Joker (Heath Ledger), a self-proclaimed “agent of chaos” in clown makeup, shows up in town. Unlike the other criminals in Gotham, he doesn’t want to merely kill Batman — he wants to corrupt him. The Dark Knight received overwhelming acclaim when it premiered, and the praise is deserved. The film explores and interrogates the conventions of the superhero genre, and is set in a realistic world where even noble actions have consequences. Watch now on: HBO Go

Loving Based on the true story of the Loving v. Virginia case, Loving follows Richard (Joel Edgerton) and Mildred Loving (Ruth Negga), a white man and black woman who fall in love in 1950s Virginia. When they attempt to get married, they find themselves arrested for violating Virginia’s anti-miscegenation laws. For years afterward, they plead their case to the justice system, eventually making their way to the United States Supreme Court. Director Jeff Nichols doesn’t take a flashy approach to the film, and his restraint allows the characters to take center stage. A sa result, both leads give outstanding performances, particularly Negga. Watch now on: HBO Go