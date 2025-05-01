 Skip to main content
Audiences have spoken: Sinners to return to IMAX for limited release

Michael B. Jordan holding Miles Caton in "Sinners."
There is strength in numbers. Due to popular demand, Sinners will return to IMAX theaters for a limited release.

Sinners will play in nine select IMAX 70 mm theaters across North America from May 15 to May 21. The participating locations include Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX in New York, Universal Cinema AMC at Citywalk Hollywood & IMAX in Los Angeles, Regal Irvine Spectrum & IMAX in Irvine, AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX in San Francisco, Indiana State Museum IMAX in Indianapolis, Harkins Arizona Mills 18 & IMAX, Autonation IMAX at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, Cinemark Dallas & IMAX in Dallas, and Cineplex Cinemas Vaughn in Ontario.

Tickets are now on sale for May’s limited run. The decision to re-release comes in the wake of Sinners departing IMAX screens this weekend for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*.

“Audiences have spoken and we listened. If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s Sinners,” Warner Bros. Pictures president of global distribution Jeff Goldstein said in a statement. “Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format, and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it — or see it again — in 70mm IMAX.”

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners follows twins and World War I veterans Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan in dual roles) who return to the Mississippi Delta with plans to open a juke joint for the Black community. An Irish vampire named Remmick (Jack O’Connell) wreaks havoc, turning opening night into a fight for survival.

Sinners has been met with critical acclaim and an even stronger audience reaction. Sinners opened to $48 million domestically, but what’s even more impressive was its second-weekend tally of $45.7 million. That’s a less than 5% drop, giving Sinners all of the momentum for a long box office run. Coogler’s film has grossed $181 million worldwide as of May 1.

Sinners is now in theaters everywhere.

