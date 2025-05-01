Audiences have spoken: Sinners to return to IMAX for limited release

There is strength in numbers. Due to popular demand, Sinners will return to IMAX theaters for a limited release.

Sinners will play in nine select IMAX 70 mm theaters across North America from May 15 to May 21. The participating locations include Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX in New York, Universal Cinema AMC at Citywalk Hollywood & IMAX in Los Angeles, Regal Irvine Spectrum & IMAX in Irvine, AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX in San Francisco, Indiana State Museum IMAX in Indianapolis, Harkins Arizona Mills 18 & IMAX, Autonation IMAX at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, Cinemark Dallas & IMAX in Dallas, and Cineplex Cinemas Vaughn in Ontario.

Recommended Videos

Tickets are now on sale for May’s limited run. The decision to re-release comes in the wake of Sinners departing IMAX screens this weekend for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*.

“Audiences have spoken and we listened. If ever a film needed to be experienced in this incredible larger-than-life format, it’s Sinners,” Warner Bros. Pictures president of global distribution Jeff Goldstein said in a statement. “Ryan has delivered a film that has been embraced by fans who appreciate the craftsmanship that goes into creating a film for this screen-filling format, and we wanted to give everyone the opportunity to see it — or see it again — in 70mm IMAX.”

Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners follows twins and World War I veterans Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan in dual roles) who return to the Mississippi Delta with plans to open a juke joint for the Black community. An Irish vampire named Remmick (Jack O’Connell) wreaks havoc, turning opening night into a fight for survival.

Sinners has been met with critical acclaim and an even stronger audience reaction. Sinners opened to $48 million domestically, but what’s even more impressive was its second-weekend tally of $45.7 million. That’s a less than 5% drop, giving Sinners all of the momentum for a long box office run. Coogler’s film has grossed $181 million worldwide as of May 1.

Sinners is now in theaters everywhere.