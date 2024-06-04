 Skip to main content
Hurry! Sling Orange and Sling Blue are both down to $20 right now

Sling TV is one of the most popular ways of watching live shows on a smart TV, and now is a great time to sign up for Sling Orange and Sling Blue. That’s because you can get $20 off on your first month for either plan, so you’ll only have to pay $20. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires though, so if you want that extra value from your Sling TV subscription, you’re going to have to complete the process as soon as possible.

Why you should sign up for Sling TV

Sling TV is included in our list of the best live TV streaming services, offering incredible flexibility through its Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans. You can purchase add-ons for these base channel packages, which are largely similar in what they offer. However, there are also some important differences in Sling TV channels — Disney Channel and ESPN are only found in Sling Orange, while MSNBC and Fox can only be accessed on Sling Blue. Additionally, you can only stream a Sling Orange plan on one device at a time, but you can stream a Sling Blue plan on up to three devices at a time.

There are some bonus features that come with a Sling TV subscription, including Game Finder that will let you find upcoming sports content that you can access with your subscription. The plan also offers a bandwidth limiter, for those who don’t want to exceed their data limits while watching shows on Sling TV, and up to 50 hours of cloud DVR so you can watch any broadcasts that you would miss.

Watch live shows without cable through Sling TV, which is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month of its Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans. Instead of $40, you’ll only have to pay $20 for either one of them, but you have to hurry because we don’t think these Sling TV deals will last long. There’s a chance that the bargain is no longer available as soon as tomorrow, so it’s highly recommended that you sign up for a Sling TV subscription immediately as it would be a shame to miss out on the savings.

