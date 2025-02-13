SNL50: Black cast members that changed the game

Table of Contents Table of Contents Garrett Morris (1975-1980) Danitra Vance (1985-1986) Eddie Murphy (1980-1984) Maya Rudolph (2000-2007) Tracy Morgan (1996-2003) Leslie Jones (2014-2019) Kenan Thompson (2003-) Jay Pharoah (2010-2016) Tim Meadows (1991-2000) Michael Che (2014-)

February is Black History Month, and 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the long-running series Saturday Night Live. Known as SNL, the sketch comedy series has been delighting fans every Saturday evening with hilarious skits and the clever ways it weaves social, economic, and political issues into everything from its cold open to skits, shorts, and monologues.

Through the show’s 50-year run to date, starting way back in 1975, SNL has had many influential cast members, some of whom have gone on to achieve great success in movies. This includes many Black cast members who left their mark on the show, some of whom completely changed the game.

Garrett Morris (1975-1980)

Garrett Morris was the first Black cast member in SNL history, and a member of the original cast. He was known for both singing classical music and notable characters like the Dominican baseball player Chico Escuela who spoke broken English and always repeated the same phrase about how “baseball…been berra berra good to me.” Another memorable character was the president of a school for the hard of hearing who would shout the news on Weekend Update in place of sign language on screen.

Not surprisingly for the time, Morris was often typecast in roles specifically written for a Black character. In fact, this is something that displeased him, as noted in the book Saturday Night: A Backstage History of Saturday Night Live. His experiences on the show, however, were pivotal for Black cast members who came after, encouraging them to push to portray characters that went beyond their race.

Danitra Vance (1985-1986)

While Danitra Vance was only a member of the cast for a single year, that fateful 11th season known as “The Weird Year,” she makes the SNL history books as the first Black female to appear on the show as a primary cast member, as well as the first lesbian cast member after Denny Dillon. She was one of the few new cast members with sketch comedy experience who was hired during a transitional year when creator Lorne Michaels returned to shake things up. As fans may recall, and as chronicled in the fourth episode of the Peacock docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, this is the year when the cast was made up of mostly younger movie actors, like Robert Downey Jr., Randy Quaid, Anthony Michael Hall, and Joan Cusack.

Vance played characters like That Black Girl, a Black actress trying to make it big, and Cabrini Green Jackson, a professional teenage mother who advises others on teen pregnancy. She also did impressions of celebrities like Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson, Leslie Uggams, and Lola Falana. In SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, past and current Black female cast members like Ego Nwodim cite Vance as being an inspiration, and someone who opened the door for them to follow in her footsteps.

Eddie Murphy (1980-1984)

Eddie Murphy is one of the most prolific comedians of this generation and he was integral to the success of Saturday Night Live in the early ‘80s. He portrayed some of the most iconic characters from that time, which still go down as some of the best characters ever on SNL, overall. These include Buckwheat, Velvet Jones, Mr. Robinson, and Gumby. Mr. Robinson is a stand-out, Murphy’s take on Mister Rogers Neighborhood except Mr. Robinson lives in a tougher neighborhood and he’s often up to no good. The advice he gives to kids isn’t exactly proper, but he gives it in such a sweet, soothing voice that’s contradictory to what he’s actually saying.

Murphy’s impressions of everyone from James Brown to Stevie Wonder were spot on as well. In the documentary Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music, former cast members like Maya Rudolph point out that what was so great about Murphy’s musical performances is that he can actually sing well, which made them all the more convincing. He remains one of the best cast members ever to be on the show. It comes as no surprise that Murphy went on to become a massive movie star.

Maya Rudolph (2000-2007)

Recently returning to SNL to portray former vice president Kamala Harris, Maya Rudolph proved that women could do fantastic impressions, too. She also brought a musically comedic style to the show, tackling icons like Whitney Houseton and Tina Turner. Whether she was paying homage to Beyonce or pretending to be Oprah, she gave every performance her all through her tenure on the show.

Rudolph’s impressions transcended race as she portrayed musicians like Christina Aguilera and icons like Donatella Versace as well. Never afraid to go over-the-top with her comedy, Rudolph was also part of one of the most iconic Digital Shorts, D**k in a Box. Her physical comedy, impressions, and wonderful comedic timing was influenced by the Black female cast members who came before her, and has influenced many others who came after.

Tracy Morgan (1996-2003)

Recalling in SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night how creator Lorne Michaels convinced him to stay when he didn’t feel like he fit in, fans are glad that he did. That’s because Tracy Morgan’s eccentric personality made him a delight to watch on the sketch comedy show. He brought iconic characters into the mix, like Dominican Lou, Astronaut Jones, and Brian Fellow, the enthusiastic host of a show called Safari Planet who ironically didn’t know much about animals.

Also known for his impressions, including everyone from Bobby Brown to Cuba Gooding Jr. and Busta Rhymes, Morgan had fans in stitches every time he appeared on screen. But he has never shied from discussing his feelings of isolation while on the show, namely pertaining to his race, raising awareness of the issues Black cast members faced.

Leslie Jones (2014-2019)

Leslie Jones didn’t appear in a lot of sketches, initially hired as a writer. But she would frequently appear on the Weekend Update segment, usually discussing a timely issue in her signature loud and abrasive style. She made history as the oldest person to join the cast when she was 47 and her inclusion made it the first time SNL had more than one Black woman in the cast and a record of five Black individuals at the same time in season 40.

Earning a Primetime Emmy Award for her work on the show, Jones wasn’t afraid to discuss cultural topics and even push the envelope. In one appearance on Weekend Update, for example, she played an image expert who spoke out against Lupita Nyong’o being named People Magazine’s Most Beautiful Person, suggesting they need to put out a “most useful” list instead. Despite dealing with controversies through her time on the show, she persevered and stood her ground. After personal photos of her were leaked, for example, Jones addressed it on the show, jokingly advising, “if you want to see photos of Leslie Jones naked, just ask!” She never took herself too seriously and her self-deprecating humor made her relatable and endearing.

Kenan Thompson (2003-)

Kenan Thompson holds the record as not only the longest-running Black cast member but also the longest-running cast member in SNL history, period. Starting way back in 2003, he is still going strong, now in his 22nd. As a member of some of the best SNL casts, he is also the longest-tenured cast member who was born after the show first went on the air. Thompson doesn’t just hide among the cast either. He’s often front and center in multiple sketches every episode.

Earning six Primetime Emmy nominations for his work on the show and winning one, he also holds the record for the most celebrity impressions ever performed, from Al Roker and Al Sharpton to Charles Barkley and O.J. Simpson. It’s in original characters where Thompson truly usually excels, however, like DeAndre Cole, the host of the show What’s Up With That? who constantly interrupts his guests to break into singing the show’s theme song again and again. There’s also Elliot Pants, host of the game show What’s Wong With This Picture? where contestants keep giving elaborate and inappropriate answers instead of pointing out the obvious. As the show’s most enduring star, Thompson has made SNL his career.

Jay Pharoah (2010-2016)

Jay Pharoah represented a new generation of cast members and remains one of the best at doing impressions of everyone from Barack Obama to Kanye West and Jay-Z. Any time Pharoah was interviewed, he’d often be asked to do a series of impressions, leaving people bewildered at just how good he is. Naturally, this translated well to his post on SNL where he could not only play these celebrities, but do so convincingly well.

It was after he did an impression of Obama on the show, however, that Pharoah started to get more screen time and his star began to rise as one of the best cast members through his tenure. While Pharoah did appear in a few sketches as fictional characters, he proved that an impressionist could add so much value to sketches, paving for the way for new cast members like James Austin Johnson and Chloe Fineman who excel in this same area.

Tim Meadows (1991-2000)

Before Darrell Hammond then Kenan Thompson broke the record for being the longest-tenured cast member, Tim Meadows held that honor. He was on the show for 10 seasons and was one of only five cast members who weren’t let go during the big purge of 1995, the first since the “weird season” 11 in 1984. His humor and comedic timing led to a successful TV and movie career after, including reprising his SNL character Leon Phelps, a.k.a. The Ladies Man, for the film of the same name.

Along with doing dozens of impressions and portraying The Ladies Man in the hilarious recurring sketch, Meadows also popularized a sketch whereby he played himself doing or saying silly things. He found ways to get screen time even when there weren’t specific characters for him. Despite being on the show for so long, Meadows is one of the most under-rated former cast members. When you rewatch sketches with him, you gain a greater appreciation for his ability to command the screen, even for just a few minutes on Weekend Update, and leave you in stitches.

Michael Che (2014-)

There has arguably been no other cast member so is so authentically themselves as Michael Che. Starting on the show as a writer, he worked his way up to become on-screen co-host of Weekend Update, solidifying its position as one of the most popular, if not the most popular, weekly segments of the show. Fans love his chemistry with co-host Colin Jost and the way they roast one another, Che never shying away from delivering race-based jokes that some might find controversial. A favorite is when they write jokes for one another that the other doesn’t see until they read them on the live show.

Now holding the record as the second-longest tenured Weekly Update anchor (Jost is the first) and celebrating his 200th milestone episode in 2024, fans are excited to hear Che’s commentary on the news every week, including his under-the-breath comments and giggles at the humor. As a writer, both the content and his delivery shine, and Che’s braveness in saying jokes others might not be comfortable saying make him a game-changer.