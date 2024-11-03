Snoop Dogg is working on a ‘Planet of the Apes’ type movie, but with dogs

Over the course of a long and illustrious career, Snoop Dogg has proven that he’s good at many things. He’s an impeccable rapper, a remarkably good host of the Olympics, and a savvy cultural commentator. In a recent interview with Variety, though, Snoop teased that he’s also working to enter another area of Hollywood by developing a new science fiction movie.

I can’t really give up the storyline, but I’m going to [share] the idea,” he said. “I love Planet of the Apes. Planet of the Apes made me wait too long to see the next one.”

The rapper was apparently referring to the seven year gap between War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017 and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which came out earlier this year. That delay forced the rapper to take matters into his own hands.

Recommended Videos

“I’m going to do something in that vein, where you don’t have to wait,” he said. “But just imagine it was dogs instead of apes.”

Given how vague that premise is, it’s hard to say for sure what the final movie might look like. Talking dogs is certainly not new terrain for Hollywood, but Planet of the Apes is a somewhat unique franchise in how it imagines an entire society built around apes.

If we ever actually see this movie, it’s also hard to imagine it having the kind of serious tone that those movies have tended to adopt. Only time will tell whether the rapper is serious about this project, or if he was just riffing on his love for the franchise.