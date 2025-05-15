Task: HBO might have the show of the year from Mare of Easttown creator

HBO unveiled the first teaser trailer for Task, an upcoming crime drama from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby. Even if the episodes are only half as good as this teaser, HBO might have the show of the year.

Set in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Task stars Mark Ruffalo as an FBI agent charged with investigating a series of violent robberies in the area. Ruffalo’s agent spearheads an inexperienced task force to find the crew responsible.

The teaser trailer reveals that Tom Pelphrey plays the criminal mastermind, an unsuspecting family man who wears a skull mask when committing the robberies. Judging by the rest of the footage, the lawman and the outlaw are on a collision course that will result in bloodshed.

Task’s cast includes Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton.

Brad Ingelsby is the creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer of Task. Executive producers Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield will direct the episodes. Additional executive producers include Ruffalo, Mark Roybal, Paul Lee, David Crockett, and Ron Schmidt. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Jeremy Yaches are co-executive producers.

Task is Ingelsby’s first TV show since 2021’s Mare of Easttown, a sensational crime drama starring Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson, Evan Peters, and Jean Smart. Mare of Easttown received 16 Emmy nominations, winning four, including Outstanding Lead Actress (Winslet), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Nicholson), and Outstanding Supporting Actor (Peters).

If Task is well received by critics, expect it to be a major contender at the 2026 Emmys.

Task premieres this September on HBO and will stream on HBO Max. The series consists of seven episodes that will debut weekly.