HBO, Max, or HBO Max? Warner Bros. Discovery finally chooses a name that makes sense

During Wednesday's upfront presentation, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Max will be rebranded as HBO Max starting this summer.

HBO Max logo for Warner Bros. Discovery.
Warner Bros. Discovery

Matthew McConaughey said it best. “Sometimes you gotta go back to actually move forward.” Warner Bros. Discovery is taking McConaughey’s advice to heart as the company’s streaming platform will be rebranded as HBO Max.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery executives announced the name change at their upfront presentation in New York. When the streamer first launched in 2020, it carried the name HBO Max. Three years later, WBD dropped HBO from the title, with the result being Max. The controversial decision has already been adjusted two years later, with HBO Max returning this summer.

“The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming,” David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.”

During the presentation, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that its streaming business has shifted profitability by almost $3 billion in two years. The streamer has added 22 million subscribers in new global markets. WBD believes they can surpass 150 million subscribers by the end of 2026.

HBO Max userface on the app.
HBO Max

The company believes they have distinguished themselves through their “quality and distinct stories.” A return to HBO Max will “further drive the service forward,” the press release said.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, added, “With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition. And it clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, worth paying for.”

HBO Max had a strong first two quarters thanks to hits like The White Lotus season 3, The Last of Us season 2, and The Pitt. 2026 should be an even bigger year for the service with House of the Dragon season 3 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, followed by Harry Potter in 2027.

Max currently offers three paid plans: Basic with Ads at $10 per month, Standard at $17 per month, and Premium at $21 per month.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…

