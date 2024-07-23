 Skip to main content
Exclusive clip from Syfy’s The Ark teases the arrival of new crew members

A woman stands up with her hands placed on the table.
Aleksandar Letic / Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY

Tensions were at an all-time high at the end of The Ark’s season 2 premiere. Garnet (Christie Burke) is heading back to Ark One, but she’s not coming alone.

In an exclusive clip from The Ark’s upcoming second episode titled Kill or Be Killed, Garnet returns to Ark One with a few familiar faces, including Angus (Ryan Adams) and Dr. Kabir (Shalini Peiris). However, several crew members, including Dr. Marsh (Jadran Malkovich) and Kimi (Diana Bermudez), from Ark 15 have joined Ark One after refusing to no longer serve under Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin). It’s a risk, but Garnet needs every willing and available hand to help repair Ark One.

Garnet also makes the controversial decision to allow Maddox’s daughter, Kelly (Samantha Glassner), to board Ark One. This is the same Kelly who once tried to kill Angus, though she eventually saved him in the season 2 premiere. To make matters worse, Kelly has a bomb inside her that Maddox can activate at any second.

SNEAK PEEK: Two Ships Have No Choice but to Trust Each Other | The Ark (S2 E2) | SYFY

In a recent interview with Digital Trends, Burke spoke about Garnet’s journey and how season 2 will be about self-discovery.

“Once she [Garnet] completes that mission, what comes next? What does she want to do? I think her whole objective is selfless,” Burke said. “She’s just trying to save these people. Once she gets there, if we ever do see her get there, what does she want? I think that’s what’s really exciting about our show is that we get to see more of what Garnet wants this season.”

Created by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, The Ark follows the crew of Ark One and their planetary colonization mission to secure the survival of the human race. Additional cast members include Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, and Stacey Read.

The Ark airs at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT Wednesdays on Syfy.

