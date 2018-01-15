‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 2 gets a premiere date and a new trailer

Offred’s attempts to free herself and her future child from Gilead’s oppressive threats will continue in just a few months when Hulu’s award-winning series The Handmaid’s Tale returns for its second season.

Hulu announced that The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 will premiere April 25 on the streaming video service, with two new episodes debuting that day and new episodes released every subsequent Wednesday. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer for the second season that teases what’s to come for Offred over the course of the show’s next 13-episode story arc.

The trailer is set to a haunting version of Buffalo Springfield’s 1967 song For What It’s Worth.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian, patriarchal future in which women are forced into servitude under the harsh, totalitarian Christian government of Gilead in what was once the United States of America. Elisabeth Moss stars in the series as Offred, a woman who lost her daughter and husband when she was forced to become a handmaiden in the service of a Gileadan Commander played by Joseph Fiennes and his wife, played by Yvonne Strahovski.

The first season of the series earned 13 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, taking home eight Emmy Awards — including the Emmy for the year’s best drama series. This marked the first time a series on a streaming platform won an Emmy in that category, and The Handmaid’s Tale went on tie with HBO’s Big Little Lies for the most major awards for any one show at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony. Moss also won the Emmy for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series,” while cast member Alexis Bledel won the award for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series,” Ann Dowd won “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series,” and series creator Bruce Miller won “Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.”

The series’ first season was also nominated for three Golden Globe Awards, with Moss and the series itself each winning one.

Along with the aforementioned cast members, The Handmaid’s Tale also stars Samira Wiley, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, and Amanda Brugel.