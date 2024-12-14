 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Reviews

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim review: a slight prequel

By
Four elves sit at court in Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.
Warner Bros.
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Score Details
“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is a slight, surprisingly flat prequel that will likely only win over die-hard Tolkien fans.”
Pros
  • A likable lead
  • Brian Cox's voice performance as Helm Hammerhand
  • Visually impressive, expansive animation throughout
Cons
  • A by-the-numbers script
  • Multiple distracting Easter eggs and references
  • Underdeveloped villains

In terms of desperate attempts to keep beloved franchises going, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is one of the most ingenious that’s come along in recent memory. The new film, which is set around 200 years before the start of The Fellowship of the Ring, is based on an event that Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien wrote about in the appendices of his original trilogy. Its story includes multiple battles and explores the history of Rohan, a kingdom anyone familiar with Tolkien’s novels or director Peter Jackson’s movies should remember. It is, additionally, a big-screen anime adventure that has the potential to drastically and excitingly expand the Lord of the Rings franchise’s multimedia scope.

Recommended Videos

All of which is to say that The War of the Rohirrim seems, on paper at least, like the answer to all the problems that Warner Bros. has run into while trying to keep its Lord of the Rings film franchise alive, most of which stem from a shortage of existing narrative material. At first glance, it doesn’t seem like the kind of franchise spinoff that requires extracurricular homework or is stuck suffocatingly in the shadow of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, either. Both of those assumptions are thankfully true of The War of the Rohirrim, though the film does shoehorn in more unnecessary Easter eggs and references than even die-hard Tolkien fans may see coming. Unfortunately, The War of the Rohirrim lacks both the magic and the affecting grandeur necessary to bring its alluring fantasy world to life with sufficient vibrancy. It is a strangely and surprisingly lackluster epic.

Helm Hammerhand wears armor in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Directed by longtime Japanese animation director Kenji Kamiyama, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim begins in a time of tenuous peace in Middle-earth. It follows Héra (Gaia Wise), the “wild” and strong daughter of Helm Hammerhand (Succession star Brian Cox), the mighty reigning king of Rohan. Helm’s hold on his kingdom and its people is tested early in The War of the Rohirrim by Freca (Shaun Dooley), a rich lord of a neighboring region who demands that Helm marry Héra to his son Wulf (Luke Pasqualino) rather than a lord of the nearby Gondor or any other land. When Helm refuses, he and Freca come to blows in a brutal confrontation that sets the stage for the vengeance-fueled war between Rohan and Wulf that encompasses The War of the Rohirrim‘s final two-thirds.

Related

This story is well-known among Tolkien obsessives, but it is around Helm himself or his valiant nephew Fréaláf (Laurence Ubong Williams) that The War of the Rohirrim‘s military conflict is usually centered. In this case, the film finds a unique way into its story through Héra, an Amazonian figure of fierce intelligence and courage so clearly drawn in the image of future Rohan noblewoman and warrior Éowyn (Miranda Otto) that The War of the Rohirrim is actually narrated by Otto herself. The present but unspoken parallels between Éowyn and Héra’s stories prove to be the film’s most effective and powerful attempts to connect its plot to the events of the War of the Ring. Other crossover efforts, like a brief run-in with a pair of ring-hunting Orcs sent from Mordor and a couple of last-minute name-drops, are less successful.

Hera holds a sword in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.
Warner Bros. Pictures

The War of the Rohirrim sticks pretty close to Tolkien’s original, truncated retelling of its story. What original material it creates is done in the service of fleshing out Héra, who emerges across the film’s 134-minute runtime as a figure who feels both strikingly modern and timeless in a way that makes her a fascinating and welcome compatriot to the other heroines, like Éowyn, whom Tolkien included in his fictional world. The movie, however, struggles to create the same depth that it does in Héra in nearly all of its other characters, including Freca and Wulf, two villains who remain frustratingly underdeveloped. Olwyn (Lorraine Ashbourne), a shieldmaiden and friend to Héra, stands out less because of what is revealed about her and more because of what is implied. Cox’s commanding vocal performance as Helm, meanwhile, gives the kind of weight to his character’s ferocity and short-sightedness that The War of the Rohirrim‘s screenplay fails to convey on its own.

Wulf stands in the snow in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Kamiyama is no stranger to franchise filmmaking, having previously worked on Blade Runner: Black Lotus and directed the best episode of Star Wars: Visions volume 1. He has a hard time nonetheless making The War of the Rohirrim feel like a worthwhile companion piece to Peter Jackson’s live-action Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films. The new movie feels almost slavishly devoted to the look and designs of Jackson’s Tolkien adaptations, but no matter how detailed and stunning its animated frames often are, The War of the Rohirrim never manages to fully recapture the magic of Jackson’s Middle-earth.

Much like The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, The War of the Rohirrim fails to realize that the lived-in, tangible quality of Jackson’s original, live-action take on Middle-earth is why it feels so real and inviting in his Lord of the Rings films. The War of the Rohirrim may cover why the Rohan fortress of Helm’s Deep receives its name and reputation, but none of the scenes set there come close to matching the visual beauty of those in 2002’s The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim | Extended Sneak Preview

From its aesthetic to its sometimes lethargic pace, The War of the Rohirrim remains unwaveringly committed throughout its runtime to moving and looking simply like an animated version of a Jackson-directed Tolkien film. In doing so, it fails to really explore the stylistic and structural opportunities of its animated form. Its pace could have been faster, editing more experimental, and action more stylized and in-your-face. The Lord of the Rings prequel is made with a kind of rigid formalism, though, which prevents it from ever becoming its own, unique experience. It comes across, instead, like a less vibrant and immersive version of something viewers have already seen done better before.

Hera reaches toward an eagle in The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is far from the worst bit of franchise expansion that Hollywood has produced over the past 10 years. Its obvious attention to detail and faithfulness to its parent films will, in fact, likely make it a more than satisfactory experience for all the Lord of the Rings fans out there who are just desperate to return to Middle-earth on the big screen. For everyone else, though, The War of the Rohirrim doesn’t have anything truly new or memorable to offer. It’s a fantasy adventure that never really gets going or builds enough power and wonder to leap off the page and screen the same way that J.R.R. Tolkien’s original stories and Peter Jackson’s feature adaptations have continued to for decades now.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is now playing in theaters.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
Wes Anderson’s Star Wars? All the AI Wes Anderson parodies, ranked
Darth Vader stands in a hallway in The Galactic Menagerie.

At this year's Cannes Film Festival, Wes Anderson just debuted his newest movie, Asteroid City. The acclaimed movie looks to be a typical Anderson project populated with eccentric characters, an all-star cast featuring Tom Hanks and Scarlett Johansson, and whimsical visuals. Asteroid City is sure to please audiences when it's released later this year, but it will also help fuel the latest trend that's sweeping the Internet: AI parodies.

With the rapid advancement of ChatGPT and AI-generating software like Midjourney, "regular folk" have taken these tools and applied their own creativity by utilizing the established works of artists such as Wes Anderson. The Anderson AI parodies are fun to look at but they also suggest a terrible trend of co-opting a director's distinct visual style and making something seem new while really being a fancy rip-off. Nevertheless, we rank all of the Moonrise Kingdom director's AI "tributes" and parodies, from the truly terrible to the surprisingly good.

Read more
More Lord of the Rings movies are coming
Lord of the Rings.

"Multiple" Lord of the Rings movies are in the works, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and President David Zazlav announced Thursday during the company's fourth-quarter 2022 earnings call.

Zazlav didn't elaborate any further on the new slate of Lord of the Rings films, so there's no word on timing, storyline, characters, directors, or actors.

Read more
Rosaline review: Kaitlyn Dever lifts up Hulu’s Romeo and Juliet rom-com riff
Kaitlyn Dever stands on a forest road with Sean Teale in Hulu's Rosaline.

Director Karen Maine’s new comedy, Rosaline, works overtime to find a new perspective in one of the most well-known stories of all time. The tale in question? None other than William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, which remains so iconic that its influence continues to be felt today. As its title suggests, Maine's film does not place its focus on either of that play’s eponymous, star-crossed lovers, though, but rather on the woman who had originally captured young Romeo’s heart before he set his eyes for the first time on her cousin, Juliet.

In Shakespeare’s play, Rosaline is mentioned frequently but never given an actual line of dialogue. Here, the character is reimagined as a brash and determined young woman who refuses to simply accept Romeo’s change of heart. Instead, she sets out to win him back through any means necessary. The film, in other words, attempts to build a fairly common rom-com plot out of the most iconic love story of all time. Rosaline, to its credit, mostly succeeds at doing so, thanks in no small part to the fiery and charismatic performance given by its young lead.

Read more