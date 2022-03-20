  1. Movies & TV

The Mandalorian season 3 adds Christopher Lloyd to the cast

By

Aside from a few episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, the main characters of The Mandalorian have been out of action for over a year. Now, the third season is currently being filmed, and a very familiar face is joining the cast. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Lloyd has signed on for a role in The Mandalorian season 3. Details about Lloyd’s part were not disclosed, but THR indicated that it will be a guest spot rather than a permanent role.

Lloyd is best known for playing Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy. Some of his other famous roles include Judge Doom in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Uncle Fester Addams in two The Addams Family films, and Klingon Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. More recently, Lloyd had a leading role opposite Bob Odenkirk in Nobody.

The Mandalorian seems to have a habit of bringing in actors from the ’80s and ’90s, including Carl Weathers and Nick Nolte in season 1, and Michael Biehn in season 2.

Christopher Lloyd in Nobody.

Very little is known about the third season of The Mandalorian, but The Book of Boba Fett did reunite Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin with Grogu, the 50-year-old infant formerly known as Baby Yoda by the fans. Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito are both confirmed to return as their respective characters, Greef Karga and Moff Gideon. Weathers will also once again direct an episode of the series. Parks and Recreation veteran Jim O’Heir has also been cast in a role for the new season.

Because The Mandalorian season 3 is still in production, it doesn’t currently have a premiere date on Disney+. A late 2022 return is possible. But if season 3 slips into 2023, there are still two more live-action Star Wars shows coming this year. Obi-Wan Kenobi is premiering on May 25. The Rogue One prequel, Andor, will also be released by Disney+ later this year.

