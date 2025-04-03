Liam Neeson is Frank Drebin Jr. in the teaser trailer for The Naked Gun

Paramount revealed the teaser trailer for The Naked Gun, the reboot of the iconic action comedy movie.

Liam Neeson is Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Frank Drebin, the character made famous by Leslie Nielsen. Neeson’s Drebin has decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and lead the Police Squad.

Recommended Videos

The footage begins with a hostage situation developing inside a bank. While the authorities surround the building, a young girl holding a lollipop walks into the bank. One of the armed criminals says, “What do you want, little one?” The little girl removes her mask to reveal Drebin, who says, “Your ass.” Drebin then uses his lollipop as a weapon to defeat the thieves and save the day.

In true Naked Gun humor, Drebin poses in his skirt at the end of the footage, revealing his female underwear.

One of our most anticipated comedies of 2025, The Naked Gun stars Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston.

The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer directs The Naked Gun from a screenplay he co-wrote with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. The Naked Gun reboot hails from American Dad’s Seth MacFarlane, who produces alongside Erica Huggins.

The Naked Gun is based on Police Squad!, the 1982 ABC comedy series from David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker. The series was canceled after six episodes. However, Nielsen reprised the role of Frank Drebin in 1988’s The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! The movie became a smash hit, grossing over $152 million on a budget of $12 million. The Naked Gun spawned two sequels: 1991’s The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear and 1994’s Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult.

Billed as the “single most important Naked Gun movie since the other Naked Gun movies,” Neeson’s version opens in theaters on August 1, 2025.