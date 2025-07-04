This July 4, Netflix takes you beneath the surface

Swimming with dolphins is one thing. Swimming with sharks, on the other hand, feels like an altogether riskier proposition, with Netflix putting the activity at the heart of a new six-part series that premieres on July 4.

All the Sharks is billed as a thrilling competition and documentary hybrid in which four teams of shark experts and enthusiasts travel the world to find and photograph as many shark species as possible — including rare and endangered ones like the Great Hammerhead and the Epaulette Shark.

The teams race against each other and the clock in dramatic marine environments — including locations in the Caribbean, the Maldives, the Bahamas, and Japan — in the hope of bagging a $50,000 prize for a marine charity of their choice.

All the Sharks combines elements of adventure, education, and conservation, while at the same time highlighting the ecological importance of sharks. And with the toothy creature having largely gotten a bad rap since Spielberg’s terrifying Jaws movie rewired our brains to associate beach trips with potential dismemberment, it’s hoped the new Netflix show will do its bit to change perceptions by highlighting sharks’ beauty and vulnerability.

The trailer (top) shows the teams before they head into the water with their cameras. The rules are simple. Every shark caught on camera earns you points, and the rarer the shark, the more points you earn. The team with the most points at the end walks away with the cash prize — making one marine charity very happy indeed.

Hosted by Tom “The Blowfish” Hird and produced by Best Production Company, All the Sharks is described by Netflix as a “fun, fast-paced journey into the misunderstood world of sharks — showcasing why these incredible creatures are more vital to our planet now more than ever.”

All the Sharks premieres globally on Netflix on July 4.