3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (April 25-27)

How about the latest episode of The Last of Us? Talk about a conversation starter. Without spoiling any details, let’s just say it will find a spot among HBO’s long list of shocking moments. On the movie side, Max welcomed the arrival of Companion, a new sci-fi thriller produced by the Barbarian team, to the service.

Companion should stay in the top 10 for the foreseeable future. Outside of the most-talked-about movies, three underrated offerings might be worth your time this weekend. Our picks include a moving teen drama, a gory horror, and a psychological nightmare.

The Fallout (2021)

Two girls lie down on the couch.
HBO

First-time director Megan Park tackled a heavy-hearted topic, school shootings, in her debut movie, The Fallout. High school student Vada (Jenna Ortega) finds herself in the restroom when a school shooting occurs. Vada hides in the bathroom with fellow classmates Mia (Maddie Ziegler) and Quinton (Niles Fitch). The trio survives, but the school suffers 16 casualties.

The Fallout focuses on life after the shooting and how the students, especially Vada, cope with the tragedy. Vada tries to occupy her mind with drugs and sex, but a friendship with Mia and someone to talk with is exactly what the scared teenager needs. The Fallout is a terrific debut for Park, who treats a sensitive topic with such empathy and grace.

Stream The Fallout on Max.

Malignant (2021)

Annabelle Wallis in Malignant.
Warner Bros. Pictures

One would think a horror movie with James Wan would generate significant buzz upon its release. However, Malignant was part of “Project Popcorn,” Warner Bros. initiative to release its 2021 theatrical slate simultaneously on Max. Therefore, Malignant never occupied a spot in the cultural discussion at the time.

It’s a shame, too, because Malignant is the perfect three-out-of-five-star movie. Annabelle Wallis stars as Madison, an abused woman who suffers a head injury after an argument with her husband. Madison later wakes up in a hospital after experiencing a nightmare where she has visions about murder. Is Madison suffering side effects from her injury, or are these visions predicting the future? Malignant relies on a twist, so it might be less effective upon multiple viewings. Still, it’s a bloody mess from a horror maestro who understands how to craft a story within this genre.

Stream Malignant on Max.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer
A24

Be prepared to never look at spaghetti the same way after watching The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, this psychological horror follows Dr. Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell), a cardiovascular surgeon with a wife, Anna (Nicole Kidman), and two children, Kim (Raffey Cassidy) and Bob (Sunny Suljic).

One day, Steven meets Martin (Barry Keoghan), a strange teenager who forces his way into the lives of the Murphy family. Eventually, Martin reveals his sinister plan to Steven, which sends the entire family into a tailspin. At times, The Killing of a Sacred Deer is genuinely disturbing. However, it’s an edge-of-your-seat thriller with a dark moral dilemma that keeps the audience guessing.

Stream The Killing of a Sacred Deer on Max.

