 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 underrated movies you need to watch in June 2025

By
Jai Courtney holds a bottle of wine and dances.
Mark Taylor / Independent Film Company and Shudder

It’s been a strong few weeks at the box office. Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning powered a record-breaking Memorial Day box office. While Ballerina stumbled the week after, the live-action How to Train Your Dragon got off to a fantastic start with an $84 million opening. June still has several high-profile releases coming, including 28 Years LaterElio, and F1

Many of these movies are sequels and IP-based projects, which tend to release during the summer blockbuster season. However, there are several underrated movies to watch this month. Some of these projects, like Ash, can be streamed at home. 

Recommended Videos

When you’re done here, check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Max, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Ash (2025)

Ash is exactly what a B-movie should be. Directed by Flying Lotus, Ash follows Riya Ortiz (Eiza González), an astronaut who wakes up in a space station on a foreign planet with no memories. As Riya explores the station, she finds several crew members have been brutally slaughtered. The key to Riya’s questions lies with Brion (Aaron Paul), a fellow astronaut who comes to the station after receiving a distress call.

At first, Riya cannot comprehend what happened to the crew. As she experiences flashbacks, Riya starts to consider that perhaps she had something to do with her team’s demise. Ash doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it packs a punch thanks to starry visuals, gory action, and a standout performance from González.

Stream Ash on Shudder.

Echo Valley (2025)

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney star in Echo Valley, Apple TV+’s thriller ripped directly from the ’90s. Written by Mare of Easttown’s Brad Ingelsby, Echo Valley introduces Kate Garrett (Moore), a horse trainer on her farm in Pennsylvania. Kate’s life is in shambles after the loss of her wife, which affects her ability to pay the bills and keep the farm running.

Kate’s daughter, Claire (Sydney Sweeney), mistakenly throws a heroin stash in the river, leading to an explosive confrontation with the drug dealer on the farm. A few nights later, Claire shows up covered in the blood of her boyfriend. Kate now tackles the question faced by many parents: How far are you willing to go to protect your child?

Stream Echo Valley on Apple TV+.

Dangerous Animals (2025)

It’s fitting that a new shark movie comes in the same month that Jaws celebrates its 50th anniversary. While a great white shark plays the villain in Jaws, a serial killer becomes the primary antagonist in Dangerous Animals. Tucker (Jai Courtney) runs a cage diving business, recruiting tourists to swim with sharks. Yet Tucker has a dark secret — he feeds his passengers to the sharks and films their deaths.

For his next victim, Tucker kidnaps the rebellious surfer Zephyr (Hassie Harrison) and shackles her on his boat. Zephyr won’t go down without a fight, which surprisingly excites the eccentric Tucker. Courtney lets it all go to play this flamboyant serial killer, while Harrison’s star-making performance shines in this effective summer thriller.

Dangerous Animals is now in theaters.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 great BritBox shows you should watch in June 2025
The cast of 8 out of 10 Cats

It's not as if there are not enough shows to watch in America. If, for some reason, you find that you're not interested in what we're making stateside, then BritBox is the streaming service for you. The service takes the best content from the U.K. and compiles it in one convenient place, making it easier to watch everything from the latest British miniseries to compelling chat shows.

If you find yourself struggling to decide what you should check out first, we've got you covered. We've pulled together three excellent titles that you should make time for this month:

Read more
3 underrated shows on Netflix you need to watch in June 2025
Four men stand next to each other in front of a pool.

One of Netflix's biggest shows calls it quits at the end of the month. Squid Game wraps up its historic Netflix run with the third and final season. Can Gi-hun defeat the Front Man and shut down the games for good?

Other popular shows this month include Ginny & Georgia season 3 and Tires. Beyond the popular shows, Netflix has an entire world of underrated shows. Keep reading, and you’ll find three good recommendations below.

Read more
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in June 2025
Kyle MacLachlan and Francesca Annis in Dune.

Netflix’s sci-fi page is light on new movies in June. Due to the lack of new entries, our recommendations are movies that have been on the streamer for months. One of our picks is Dune, the original movie adaptation from the ‘80s, not the 2020s.

If Dune isn’t your speed, try Godzilla Minus One, a masterful monster movie. The Oscar-winning film might even move you to tears. If you don’t believe me, then try it yourself along with these other films.

Read more