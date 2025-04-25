Sydney Sweeney will star in the Split Fiction movie

Earlier this week, Sydney Sweeney signed on to produce the adaptation of Sega’s OutRun video game with Michael Bay set to direct. Now, Sweeney has reportedly joined another video game adaptation as both a producer and a star.

According to Variety, Sweeney has joined the cast of Split Fiction, the hit video game that was released just under two months ago. The game’s story focuses on an aspiring sci-fi writer Mio Hudson and a fantasy writer named Zoe Foster, both of whom are invited to take part in an experimental simulation demonstration. When Mio is accidentally thrust into Zoe’s simulation, both women are trapped in the simulation that draws upon the stories from their minds. And they have to work together to find a way out. Variety’s story doesn’t specify which character Sweeney will play, but there’s room for another prominent actress on top of the call sheet beside her.

The deal for the Split Fiction movie came together just over a month ago, and it’s rapidly picking up speed. Wicked director Jon M. Chu is set to helm the adaptation from a script by Deadpool & Wolverine writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Technically, the Split Fiction movie doesn’t have a major studio or streamer attached to it yet. The project is still in the packaging phase, but it’s already attracted a lot of top talent. Developer Hazelight Studios is reteaming with Story Kitchen on this project following the latter’s successful option to make It Takes Two into a movie for Amazon MGM Studios.

The film rights for Split Fiction have reportedly drawn the right kind of attention from potential buyers, but it’s unknown which studios are vying to pick up the project and produce the movie. But considering how quickly the game has been positioned as a potential film, it may find a home very soon.