 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Sydney Sweeney will star in the Split Fiction movie

By
Sydney Sweeney in Anyone But You.
Sony Pictures

Earlier this week, Sydney Sweeney signed on to produce the adaptation of Sega’s OutRun video game with Michael Bay set to direct. Now, Sweeney has reportedly joined another video game adaptation as both a producer and a star.

According to Variety, Sweeney has joined the cast of Split Fiction, the hit video game that was released just under two months ago. The game’s story focuses on an aspiring sci-fi writer Mio Hudson and a fantasy writer named Zoe Foster, both of whom are invited to take part in an experimental simulation demonstration. When Mio is accidentally thrust into Zoe’s simulation, both women are trapped in the simulation that draws upon the stories from their minds. And they have to work together to find a way out. Variety’s story doesn’t specify which character Sweeney will play, but there’s room for another prominent actress on top of the call sheet beside her.

Recommended Videos

The deal for the Split Fiction movie came together just over a month ago, and it’s rapidly picking up speed. Wicked director Jon M. Chu is set to helm the adaptation from a script by Deadpool & Wolverine writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Related

Technically, the Split Fiction movie doesn’t have a major studio or streamer attached to it yet. The project is still in the packaging phase, but it’s already attracted a lot of top talent. Developer Hazelight Studios is reteaming with Story Kitchen on this project following the latter’s successful option to make It Takes Two into a movie for Amazon MGM Studios.

The film rights for Split Fiction have reportedly drawn the right kind of attention from potential buyers, but it’s unknown which studios are vying to pick up the project and produce the movie. But considering how quickly the game has been positioned as a potential film, it may find a home very soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
In Predator: Badlands, Elle Fanning teams with … a predator!
Elle Fanning sits down and looks at something.

In the Predator franchise, humans are the heroes, and the Predators are the villains. These two forces have contested life-or-death battles around the world in places like the jungles of Central America, the Great Plains of America, and the streets of Los Angeles. In Predator: Badlands, the roles are reversed, as the Predator becomes the protagonist.

20th Century Studios released the first teaser for Predator: Badlands, which welcomes audiences to a world of hurt. At the center of Badlands is Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a Predator and the outcast of his clan. While exploring this strange planet, Dek meets Thia (Elle Fanning), who appears to be an android for the Weyland-Yutani corporation.

Read more
Stranger Things’ David Harbour thought Hopper should’ve died in season 1
David Harbour sits and stares in Stranger Things.

Imagine a world where Jim Hopper never made it past Stranger Things season 1. For David Harbour, not only did he think Hopper would die, but he expected it to happen.

In a new interview with British GQ, Hopper spoke about Stranger Things' upcoming fifth and final season. Hopper is one of the most popular characters on the show. Yet when the show first introduces the Hawkins Police Chief, Hopper is still grieving the death of his daughter, which emotionally takes him to dark places. Harbour told GQ that he saw his character arc coming to a tragic end after one season.

Read more
3 underrated movies you need to watch in May 2025
A man hands another man an item.

April belonged to Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan. Their new horror movie, Sinners, opened to an impressive $48 million domestically, beating out A Minecraft Movie for the top spot. With strong word of mouth and critical acclaim, Sinners could leg out a box office total of over $200 million, an impressive feat for an original horror.

May kicks off summer blockbuster season, and first up is Marvel with Thunderbolts*. Tom Cruise races into theaters with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning three weeks later. Those two films will dominate the May box office. However, smaller movies opening throughout May might pique your interest. Our suggestions include a strange comedy, an airplane action romp, and a folk horror.

Read more