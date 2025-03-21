 Skip to main content
Split Fiction is now in development as a movie

Zoe and Mio pose with dragons in Split Fiction.
EA Originals

Split Fiction has only been out for just over two weeks, but it’s already one of the breakout hits of 2025 with over 2 million copies sold. While it would be hard-pressed to recreate the success of Hazelight Studios’ previous game, It Takes Two, and sell 20 million copies, the company is already making ambitious plans to bring Split Fiction to the big screen.

Via Variety, Hazelight is reteaming with Story Kitchen — the production studio that helped option It Takes Two as a movie for Amazon MGM Studios — to adapt Split Fiction as a film. There isn’t a studio or a streaming service attached to the project yet, but Hazelight and Story Kitchen are reportedly already bringing together a director, screenwriters, and cast members as a package deal.

The rationale behind getting those pieces together early is that it will help sell Split Fiction to the major Hollywood executives. But it may not be necessary, as Variety reports that there will likely be a bidding war for the rights regardless of who is initially a part of the package deal.

Given the premise of the game, Split Fiction is an ideal project for two young actresses to play the leading characters, Zoe and Mio. In the story of the game, the two women are strangers to each other even though they are both aspiring authors. When Mio becomes suspicious about an experimental simulation that places each writer in their own stories, she accidentally becomes trapped with Zoe in a virtual program that was only meant for one person. In the aftermath, Mio and Zoe have to work together to escape the blended sci-fi and fantasy worlds that sprang forth from their respective imaginations.

