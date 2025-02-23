 Skip to main content
3 underrated movies you need to watch in March 2025

By
Eiza Gonzalez stares while wearing a spacesuit.
RLJE/Shudder

After Captain America: Brave New World dominated the February release calendar, Hollywood now moves to March and welcomes the return of Bong Joon-ho. The Oscar-winner is back with a new sci-fi comedy, Mickey 17, his first film since Parasite. Other notable releases include Black Bag, a Steven Soderbergh spy movie; Snow White, Disney’s live-action fairy tale; and Opus, an A24 thriller starring Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich.

Those three films are only some of March’s coming box office attractions. If you need more selections, we chose three underrated films coming out in the coming weeks. Give these movies a chance if you’re down to try something new. Our picks include a wrestling drama, sci-fi horror, and a cat-and-mouse thriller.

Queen of the Ring (March 7 in theaters)

What a terrific few years it’s been for wrestling. WWE is at the top of the world thanks to moving Monday Night Raw to Netflix. AEW has created a legitimate No. 2 promotion that attracts top talent. On the big screen, The Iron Claw received critical acclaim and awards buzz upon its release in December 2023. In March, fans will learn about the true story of one of the pioneers of women’s wrestling, Mildred Burke, in Queen of the Ring.

In the 1930s, women’s professional wrestling was illegal in America. However, single mother Mildred Burke (Emily Bett Rickards) was a rulebreaker and began training as a wrestler. Not only was she better than her female counterparts, but Burke excelled more than the men. Burke became such a top attraction that she became the first million-dollar female athlete in history. It wasn’t easy, as her tumultuous relationship with her husband and promoter Billy Wolfe (Josh Lucas) threatened to derail her success.

Ash (March 21 in theaters)

“Who am I?” Eiza González’s character says in the trailer for Ash, an upcoming sci-fi horror from director Flying Lotus. When Riya (González) wakes up, she has no recollection of what happened on the planet of Ash. Why is she alone? What happened? These are all questions that race through her head while exploring her surroundings. Riya discovers that her crew has been slaughtered, with blood and dead bodies scattered throughout the space station.

When Brion (Aaron Paul) arrives, Riya immediately goes into defense mode, holding a knife up to his face. To her surprise, Brion says that Riya sent her a distress call to help her. As the two search for answers, Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another. Ash’s suspenseful nature and extraterrestrial plot give off Alien and The Thing vibes. If Ash is even half as good as those two movies, we’re in for a treat.

Locked (March 21 in theaters)

LOCKED Trailer (2025) Bill Skarsgård

Imagine hell in a luxury car. That’s the premise of Locked, a new twisted thriller from producer Sam Raimi. Locked is the English-language remake of the 2019 Argentinian film 4×4. Bill Skarsgård stars as Eddie Barrish, a petty thief looking to make a quick buck. Eddie initially tries to break into unlocked cars in an alley.

However, Eddie strikes gold when he finds a beautiful SUV unlocked in a parking lot. After Eddie enters the vehicle, the door locks, and the mayhem begins. The car’s owner (Anthony Hopkins) controls the vehicle’s settings and speaks through the sound system. The car is bulletproof and soundproof. The only way out is if the owner unlocks the door, and that’s not happening anytime soon. Welcome to prison, Eddie. It’s going to be rough.

