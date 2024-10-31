Venom: The Last Dance is set to win the North American box office for the second weekend in a row, according to a forecast by Boxoffice Pro.

Sony Pictures’ sci-fi action movie is projected to earn between between $17 million and $23 million at theaters across the U.S. and Canada after raking in $51 million on its debut a week ago.

Recommended Videos

Starring Tom Hardy (Venom, Mad Max: Fury Road), Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave, The Martian), and Juno Temple (Ted Lasso, Killer Joe), Venom: The Last Dance currently has an audience score of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes, but a paltry 39% rating from more than 160 reviews by professional critics. It also has a less-than-stellar 6.2 rating on IMDb, while Digital Trends’ gave it only 1.5/5.

The movie’s official logline reads: “Eddie and Venom, on the run, face pursuit from both worlds. As circumstances tighten, they’re compelled to make a heart-wrenching choice that could mark the end of their symbiotic partnership.”

Check out the trailer below:

Eyeing second spot at this weekend’s domestic box office is a new movie starring Tom Hanks called Here.

Forecast to earn between $3 million and $7 million, Here is described as “a generational story about families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter, and life.” The movie is directed by Robert Zemeckis and is notable for its use of generative AI technology to face-swap and de-age the actors.

Also starring Robin Wright (Forrest Gump, Unbreakable) and Paul Bettany (WandaVision, A Beautiful Mind), Here hasn’t got off to a great start on Rotten Tomatoes, currently scoring only 38% from just over 50 reviews by professional critics (the Guardian’s 1/5 review calls it “a total horror show”), and just 5.6 on IMDb.

Watch the trailer below:

There’s a chance that Smile 2, on its third weekend, could nab second spot from Here, as the horror movie is forecast to take between $3 million and $5 million. Its ratings are certainly better, scoring 85% among professional critics and 81% among audience-goers on Rotten Tomatoes, and 7.2 on IMDb. Check out the trailer below: