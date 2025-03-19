 Skip to main content
Vought Rising cast adds Euphoria & Blue Bloods stars to The Boys prequel

By
A soldier stands with a shield while a woman with a bloody face stares.
Prime Video

Vought Rising has added two to the cast of The Boys prequel series.

Per Deadline, Vought Rising has cast Elizabeth Posey in a leading role. Will Hochman is the other addition to the cast, per Variety. Details about the characters played by Posey and Hochman have not been disclosed.

The duo joins a cast of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront. Both Ackles and Cash are producers of Vought Rising.

Posey is best known for playing Becky in Euphoria before appearing in the wrestling series, Heels. Hochman recently starred as Joe Hill in the CBS drama Blue Bloods.

Vought Rising was officially announced at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con. The Prime Video series will explore Vought’s origins in the 1950s. Vought Rising has been described as a “twisted murder mystery” involving Soldier Boy and Stormfront, who previously went by Clara Vought.

Paul Grellong will serve as the showrunner and executive producer. The Boys creator Eric Kripke will executive produce Vought Rising with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr.

A gold shield with purple lightning strikes it.
Prime Video

Based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys follows a team of vigilantes who fight to expose the corruption of superheroes (“Supes”) and their employer, Vought International. The Emmy-nominated series has run for four seasons on Prime Video. The fifth and final season is expected to premiere in 2026.

Vought Rising is the latest spinoff of The Boys. Gen V is a college-based series focusing on young adult superheroes at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Gen V season 2 is scheduled to premiere in 2025. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is an animated series that premiered in 2022. Finally, The Boys: Mexico is in the works from producers Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal.

