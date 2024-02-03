 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lakers vs Knicks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

Thursday night the Los Angeles Lakers (25-25) went into the TD Garden in Boston and were able to pick up a win against the Boston Celtics without Lebron James and Anthony Davis. Can they do the same to another east coast powerhouse, the New York Knicks (32-17)? The Knicks currently have the NBA’s seventh-best defense ahead of the matchup, as they allow 110.6 PPG, and since the arrival of OG Anunoby through a trade, they have been on a roll, winning eight straight games. The Lakers defense could see some struggles attacking New York while they’re on the court, as L.A. defense sits at the 16th best-ranked defense.

Tonight’s matchup is in prime time from New York, New York, as it airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN app, but if you’re looking for a live stream of the game, we’ve got you covered.

The best way to watch the Lakers vs Knicks live stream

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

Sling TV continues to draw many sports fans away from their cable boxes and over to their platform for its affordability and the idea that you can customize what you want out of your live streams. This Sling TV deal currently gives customers 50% off their first month when they sign up. That means your first month could be as little as $20 for the first payment, and then $40 after that. Sling TV allows you to choose between either Sling Orange or Sling Blue in terms of channels to bundle on your plan. Most sports fans have been signing up for Sling Orange with channels like ESPN and other Disney-owned content. So with the game on ABC, maybe Sling TV is your best bet for catching tonight’s game.

Is there a free Lakers vs Knicks live stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

With tonight’s matchup on primetime on ABC, it will be a nationwide broadcast. So your best bet to catch a free live stream this evening is the Fubo free trial, where you can catch it on ABC through their service. Fubo has over 180 channels and has plans starting at $80 a month. However, you do have a 7-day free trial period that also allows you to cancel anytime, but with everything Fubo has to offer in terms of streaming, you’ll most likely want to stick around a little while longer after tonight. With 1,000 hours in DVR space, 4K in higher pricing plans, and the chance to watch on 10 screens simultaneously, Fubo is a pretty great way to go with live streaming.

Watch the Lakers vs Knicks live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

A virtual private network is a way to live stream U.S.-based streams while traveling abroad. A VPN protects your identity and your data from hackers. There are many great VPNs out there, but we recommend NordVPN for its cost-effective price of $12 a month and 30-day money-back guarantee. NordVPN can be used on over 5000 servers and in 60 countries when traveling outside of the U.S.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Suns vs Hawks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
State Farm Arena-Atlanta Hawks

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (28-20) make their way down the east coast to take on the Atlanta Hawks (20-27). Durant had a big night against his old team the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, as they dismantled them 136-120 and he got 33 points and eight assists. The Hawks now sit at tenth in the East, and the trade rumors continue to be mentioned, as some say this era of the Atlanta Hawks is about to be dismantled in an attempt at rebuilding post trade deadline. Trae Young may be rewarded this season for another All-Star spot, but the team is still clinging to a spot at what would be the play in tournament prior to the play offs in a few months.

The Suns will continue to press on, as the Hawks try to stay alive. This game is tipping off soon, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and here is where you can live stream the action online.
The best way to watch Suns vs Hawks

Read more
Kings vs Pacers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Gainbridge Field House-Indiana Pacers

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be rocking with east meets west as the Sacramento Kings (27-19) come to town to play a pretty evenly matched Indiana Pacers (28-22). The Kings fell victim the other night to the Heat as Jimmy Butler put up 31 points against them in the 115-106 loss. The Pacers went back and forth with the Knicks last night, only to lose 109-105.

Even though we are a few months out, both these two find themselves in the middle of post season buzz. We shall see where they end up then, but tonight's matchup is about to start, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and here is all you need to know about where to live stream the game.
The best way to watch King vs Pacers

Read more
Heidenheim vs Dortmund live stream: Can you watch for free?
Fans holding Dortmund scarves in the air at a soccer match.

Heidenheim welcome Dortmund to Voith-Arena for a compelling Bundesliga matchup on Friday. It's been a while since either side lost a match in the league, as Dortmund have three wins and two draws in their last five, while Heidenheim have rattled off three consecutive draws to follow three straight victories.

The match is starting soon, at 12:30 p.m. ET, and it will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ if you're in the United States. That means that you won't be able to watch a legal live stream for free, but ESPN+ also proves to be worth having for any Bundesliga fan.
Watch Heidenheim vs Dortmund on ESPN+

Read more