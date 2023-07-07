Where to watch NBA Summer League: live stream for free

The 2022-2023 NBA season has officially come to an end. Now, teams turn their attention to the upcoming season. With the NBA Draft in the rearview mirror and the bulk of free agency finished, the league now heads to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K24 Summer League. From July 7 to July 17, all 30 teams will participate in games featuring the younger players on each roster. A total of 76 games will be played over 11 days. Typically, rookies, second-year players, and G-league affiliate players will participate in summer league, but third-year players have competed on rare occasions.

All eyes will be on San Antonio’s No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, who will make his NBA debut with the Spurs on July 7 against the Charlotte Hornets. That game will be played at 9 p.m. ET. Other players to watch include Charlotte’s Brandon Miller, Portland’s Scoot Henderson, Houston’s Amen Thompson, and his twin brother, Detroit’s Ausar Thompson. The top four teams will play in the semifinals on July 16, with the two winners advancing to the finals on July 17.

Where to watch NBA Summer League live stream

All 76 games of the NBA 2K24 Summer League games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NBA TV. There will be up to eight games each day, with the earliest games starting at 3 p.m. ET and the latest games tipping off at 11 p.m. ET. Sign in with your TV provider for access. Games can also be seen through the ESPN app, ESPN.com/watch, and NBA TV Live. Additionally, NBA League Pass subscribers can watch NBA TV broadcasts.

View the entire NBA 2K24 Summer League schedule.

Watch NBA Summer League live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. However, it does not feature NBA TV as one of its 85 live and on-demand channels. That being said, Hulu with Live TV has two subscription plans. The $70 monthly plan includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83 monthly plan includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch NBA Summer League live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is all about customization, as customers can select which channels to pay for depending on their package preference. Sling Orange features the ESPN channels as it caters to sports fans. Sling Blue does not include the ESPN networks, but Sling Orange + Blue does. Customers can also add NBA TV and ESPNU to their packages with an additional purchase. The pricing of each package: Orange costs $40/month, Blue costs $45/month, and Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, new customers will receive $25 off their first month.

Watch NBA Summer League live stream on YouTube TV

For customers looking to watch NBA Summer League for one price without purchasing an additional add-on, YouTube TV is the best option. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NBA TV are all included with a subscription to YouTube TV. New subscribers will only pay $65 for the first three months of YouTube TV before it increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. If you want to experience YouTube TV, sign up for a FREE trial.

Watch NBA Summer League live stream on Fubo TV

Fubo TV offers over 220 live channels with subscriptions to four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. ESPN and ESPN2 are included in each subscription. However, NBA TV and ESPNU can be added via Fubo Extra for an additional $8/month. New subscribers can sign up for a FREE trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch NBA Summer League live stream from abroad with a VPN

There are channels and services around the world broadcasting the NBA. However, if you live in the U.S. and want to subscribe to something you can use when you get home, there is a solution. Subscribe to one of the best VPNs for streaming, NordVPN, connect to a U.S. server, then get any of the services listed above. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

