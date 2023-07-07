 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch NBA Summer League: live stream for free

Dan Girolamo
By

The 2022-2023 NBA season has officially come to an end. Now, teams turn their attention to the upcoming season. With the NBA Draft in the rearview mirror and the bulk of free agency finished, the league now heads to Las Vegas for the NBA 2K24 Summer League. From July 7 to July 17, all 30 teams will participate in games featuring the younger players on each roster. A total of 76 games will be played over 11 days. Typically, rookies, second-year players, and G-league affiliate players will participate in summer league, but third-year players have competed on rare occasions.

All eyes will be on San Antonio’s No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, who will make his NBA debut with the Spurs on July 7 against the Charlotte Hornets. That game will be played at 9 p.m. ET. Other players to watch include Charlotte’s Brandon Miller, Portland’s Scoot Henderson, Houston’s Amen Thompson, and his twin brother, Detroit’s Ausar Thompson. The top four teams will play in the semifinals on July 16, with the two winners advancing to the finals on July 17.

Recommended Videos

Where to watch NBA Summer League live stream

The logo for 2023 NBA Summer League.

All 76 games of the NBA 2K24 Summer League games will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NBA TV. There will be up to eight games each day, with the earliest games starting at 3 p.m. ET and the latest games tipping off at 11 p.m. ET. Sign in with your TV provider for access. Games can also be seen through the ESPN app, ESPN.com/watch, and NBA TV Live. Additionally, NBA League Pass subscribers can watch NBA TV broadcasts.

View the entire NBA 2K24 Summer League schedule.

Watch NBA Summer League on ESPN Networks Watch NBA Summer League on NBA TV

Watch NBA Summer League live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. However, it does not feature NBA TV as one of its 85 live and on-demand channels. That being said, Hulu with Live TV has two subscription plans. The $70 monthly plan includes Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The $83 monthly plan includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch NBA Summer League live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.

Sling TV is all about customization, as customers can select which channels to pay for depending on their package preference. Sling Orange features the ESPN channels as it caters to sports fans. Sling Blue does not include the ESPN networks, but Sling Orange + Blue does. Customers can also add NBA TV and ESPNU to their packages with an additional purchase. The pricing of each package: Orange costs $40/month, Blue costs $45/month, and Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, new customers will receive $25 off their first month.

Watch NBA Summer League live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV.

For customers looking to watch NBA Summer League for one price without purchasing an additional add-on, YouTube TV is the best option. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NBA TV are all included with a subscription to YouTube TV. New subscribers will only pay $65 for the first three months of YouTube TV before it increases to its normal rate of $73 per month. If you want to experience YouTube TV, sign up for a FREE trial.

Watch NBA Summer League on YouTube TV

Watch NBA Summer League live stream on Fubo TV

World Series on FuboTV.

Fubo TV offers over 220 live channels with subscriptions to four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. ESPN and ESPN2 are included in each subscription. However, NBA TV and ESPNU can be added via Fubo Extra for an additional $8/month. New subscribers can sign up for a FREE trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch NBA Summer League live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

There are channels and services around the world broadcasting the NBA. However, if you live in the U.S. and want to subscribe to something you can use when you get home, there is a solution. Subscribe to one of the best VPNs for streaming, NordVPN, connect to a U.S. server, then get any of the services listed above. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users, so there’s no penalty to try it.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Where to watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The alternate versions of Spider-Man from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The time has finally arrived. The long-awaited Marvel Comics sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now in theaters, and if early reactions are any indication, the movie is just as awe-inspiring and great as its predecessor. After a five-year absence, Miles Morales, Brooklyn's own web-slinging hero, is back on the big screen, and he brought with him Spider-Gwen, Peter Parker, and an army of new Spider-Men and Spider-Women, including Spider-Man 2099, Jessica Drew, Spider-Byte and Ben Reilly.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse came out in December 2018, so it's been a while since most fans have seen it. With Across the Spider-Verse now on everyone's mind, there's sure to be some desire to go back and watch that animated classic. But where can you watch it? Digital Trends has the answers for you.
Where to watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Read more
Where to watch the final season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Prime Video show
John Krasinski as Jack Ryan.

John Krasinski has really come a long way since The Office concluded 10 years ago. While A Quiet Place established Krasinski as a filmmaker, the Jack Ryan series made him into an action star. This week marks the beginning of the end of Krasinski's four-season run as Tom Clancy's iconic hero.

And this time, Jack is faced with the combined threat of a deadly drug cartel and a terrorist organization. This convergence may prove to be Jack's biggest challenge to date. Fortunately, he's not alone this time.

Read more
Where to watch Secret Chef
Poster for Secret Chef on Hulu.

In most cooking shows, contestants cook for a panel of judges who ultimately decide the winner. On Hulu's Secret Chef, the contestants do it all: cook, eat, and judge. Ten competitors are brought into a secret underground kitchen compound to complete a series of cooking challenges. These contestants are isolated in their rooms with a conveyor belt connecting each room. Instead of a traditional guide, a "mischievous animated talking hat" will act as the host.

Here's the kicker: There are no judges. The contestants are the judges in Secret Chef. The chefs must score each other's dishes in a blind taste test. Each chef is assigned an alias, like "Chef Donut" or "Chef Kumquat," to keep their identities concealed from the other competitors. The winning chef will walk away with $100,000. The food will ultimately do the talking in Secret Chef.
Where to watch Secret Chef

Read more