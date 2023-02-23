 Skip to main content
New Zealand vs England Live Stream: Watch the Cricket for FREE

Andrew Morrisey
By

New Zealand takes on England at 5pm ET in the Cricket Test Series, and while cricket may be a somewhat obscure sport in America, there’s still a way to watch the New Zealand vs England live stream. It’s a match cricket fans won’t want to miss, and if you’ve parted ways with your cable service, or if you prefer to watch on your phone or mobile device, watching online is the way to go.

Watch the New Zealand vs England live stream on ESPN+

ESPN has become the colossus of sports coverage, a with its ESPN+ streaming service, the media giant offers coverage of all sorts of live sports events. It’s also the only place you’ll be able to watch the New Zealand vs England live stream online. With an ESPN+ subscription you’ll get access to more cricket matches, as well as NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, and UFC fights. You’ll even get access to the full 30 for 30 library, which is a sports documentary series produced by ESPN. There is no ESPN+ free trial available, but it’s offered at a significant discount as part of the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu, in addition to ESPN+, and starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Watch the New Zealand vs England live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you’re trying to watch the New Zealand vs England cricket match while you’re traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are usually in place for live sporting events, which can disrupt your ability to watch the match online. The best way to alleviate this is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere in the world just as you would form within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

