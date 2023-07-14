 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Watch Ons Jabeur vs. Marketa Vondrousova: 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream

Dan Girolamo
By

A first-time champion will be crowned on July 15 as No. 6 Ons Jabeur faces off against unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in the women’s singles final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The match will be played on Centre Court at London’s All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The two women have played twice this year, with Vondrousova winning both matches.

The sixth-seeded Jabeur defeated No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3, to reach her second consecutive Wimbledon Final. Jabeur, who has never won a major, is now in her third championship match in her last five Grand Slam tournaments. On the other side of the bracket, Vondrousova beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3, to become the first unseeded player to reach the Wimbledon Final since Billie Jean King in 1963.

Recommended Videos

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream on ESPN and ESPN+

Ons Jabeur slices a shot in a tennis match.
Ons Jabeur / Peter Menzel

Saturday’s coverage of the Wimbledon Final between Jabeur and Vondrousova starts at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Spanish broadcast will be available on ESPN Deportes. The match can also be seen through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. Log in with a TV provider for access to ESPN.

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final on ESPN

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10/month or $100/month. ESPN+ (with ads) can be bundled with Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $13/month. Subscribers to ESPN+ can stream live sporting events in the UFC, PGA Tour, MLB, PLL, and more. Plus, browse countless hours of ESPN+ originals, like Peyton’s Places or Man in the Arena, and the entire 30 for 30 collection.

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With Hulu with Live TV, subscribers can access over 85 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, FX, and TNT. Customers can choose from two subscription plans which include Disney+ and ESPN+. For $70/month, subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83/month, the plan includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

YouTube TV customers interested in tennis can watch ESPN through their subscription. Gain access to 100+ channels, including CBS, NBC, TNT, HGTV, and Fox. New subscribers will only pay $65/month for the first three months. Then, the rate increases to $73/month. New users can sign up for a FREE trial and cancel anytime.

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final on YouTube TV

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

To access Wimbledon coverage on ESPN on Sling TV, customers must subscribe to Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue. Unfortunately, Sling Blue does not carry the ESPN networks. Sling Orange costs $40/month, and Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, new customers will receive $25 off their first month, so do not miss out on this advantageous offer.

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

With FuboTV, subscribers can watch over 220 live channels, including ESPN, USA, MTV, Comedy Central, and TBS. There are four subscription plans: Pro, $75/month; Elite, $85/month; Premiere, $95/month; and a special Latino package for $33/month. New subscribers can sign up for a FREE trial and cancel anytime without penalty.

Watch the 2023 Wimbledon Final live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

Tennis is broadcast around the world. However, if you live in the U.S. and want to watch ESPN’s coverage of the 2023 Wimbledon Final, then subscribe to a VPN service. VPNs allow streamers to connect to a U.S. server to bypass regional broadcast restrictions. We recommend using NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
France vs Greece live stream: Watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers for free
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

France vs Greece kicks off later today at 2.45PM ET and fans of either team or the Euro 2024 championships in general will be keen to see what happens next. It's likely that France will win but qualifying matches are the ideal time for shake-ups. The game is being shown on Fox Sports 1 in the U.S. which is excellent news for anyone looking for ways to watch the match online. We've even tracked down some free methods. Here's how to watch the France vs Greece live stream online and for free.
Watch the France vs Greece live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is always a great choice for sports fans. It offers over 145 channels as part of its package with a focus on sports. There's access to Fox Sports 1 and 2, along with MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and more. For soccer fans thinking ahead, there's also USA Network and NBC for more coverage later in the year. Non-sporting options include Paramount, Bravo, and Disney Channel. FuboTV costs $75 per month but if you solely want to check out the France vs Greece live stream, you can use a FuboTV free trial to check out the game and seven days worth of content entirely for free with unlimited access during this time.

Read more
Malta vs England live stream: Watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers
A soccer field.

Malta vs England is about to kick off, and it seems like it's going to be a fairly simple victory for England. Whatever your hopes, you'll still want to catch up with this Euro 2024 qualifier. The game is airing on Fox Sports 1 in the U.S. which is great news as it means plenty of ways to watch the match, including some free options. Here are your best options on how to watch the Malta vs England live stream online, for free
Watch the Malta vs England live stream on FuboTV

A consistently reliable option for sports fans, FuboTV is a great option. For the sake of Malta vs England, it means you have access to Fox Sports 1 and 2 but you also have USA Network, NBC, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and lots more for your sporting needs. In all, you get at least 145 channels in all so you also have options like Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel and others too. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but you can always opt for a FuboTV free trial if you're just interested in catching the Malta vs England live stream for free. It gives you seven days of unlimited access so you can always see what else is out there.

Read more
England vs Australia live stream: Watch The Ashes for free
espn free trial cricket t20i match

The Ashes are with us again and cricket fans are no doubt rejoicing. While recent years have been a bit of a rough time for England, the team will be keen to change its fortunes. Pundits reckon this could be the year with Ben Stokes' captaincy likely to make a key difference. Whichever side you're backing, you won't want to miss out. Here's how to watch the England vs Australia live stream online.
Watch the England vs Australia live stream on Sling TV

In the U.S., the Ashes are exclusively available on Willow TV -- a channel that's dedicated to bringing plenty of cricket from around the world into your home. If you're relying on one of the best live TV streaming services to get you there, you need Sling TV. The streaming service is available in either Blue or Orange varieties with both offering a wide range of channel choices. Crucially, either plan costs $20 for the first month with the price rising to $40 for subsequent months so it's quite affordable for such an extensive streaming service. It doesn't matter which one you go for in order to watch the Ashes as you'll need to add on the World Sports add-on package which includes Willow TV, so the whole cost will be $30 for the month. The Ashes is on for around six weeks so you'll need to pay $50 for the second month.

Read more