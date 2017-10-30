This 'X-Files' season 11 preview hints at some serious trust issues

After a successful revival of The X-Files in 2016, FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully will return for more alien-investigation adventures in season 11 of the Emmy-winning series. A new preview clip offers a peek at the terrifying mysteries and shaky alliances awaiting the duo when The X-Files kicks off a new season in 2018.

Created by Chris Carter, The X-Files stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as Mulder and Scully, respectively, as they investigate unexplained cases that typically involve some sort of supernatural elements. One of the most iconic television series of the 1990s, the show initially ran for nine seasons — winning 16 Primetime Emmy Awards along the way — and was recently revived for a successful 10th season on Fox. Season 11 of the series brings back Duchovny and Anderson, as well as veteran cast members Mitch Pileggi as Walter Skinner and William B. Davis as the enigmatic Cigarette Smoking Man, and picks up where season 10 left off.

A preview with trust issues

Following the season’s trailer premiere during New York Comic Con, Fox released another preview of season 11 a few months later.

Titled “Help Without Trust,” the preview hints at the uncertainty surrounding Mulder and Scully’s relationship with their former boss, Skinner, as well as a few other tenuous relationships the lifelong skeptics have developed.

The first trailer

Carter and the stars of The X-Files introduced the first trailer for season 11 during a panel at New York Comic Con in October 2017.

Along with showing the world on the brink of human extinction due to a diabolical scheme set in motion by the Cigarette Smoking Man, the trailer also previewed Mulder and Scully’s hunt for their lost son, William. The sneak peek also teases an episode in which Scully faces off against her doppelgänger, as well as a few brief scenes depicting some creepy creatures the FBI agents will encounter.

Mythology vs. monster episodes

When Fox confirmed another season of The X-Files back in April 2017, the network also indicated that season 11 would comprise 10 episodes — four more episodes than season 10 provided. The first question on many fans’ minds after hearing about the expanded tenth season revolved around the nature of those episodes: How many would be “mythology” episodes and how many would be stand-alone “monster of the week” episodes?

Just a few months later, fans had an answer.

“The first episode will be a mythology episode, though it will be a much simpler mythology episode than last season,” said Fox president of entertainment David Madden (via IGN) during the TV Critics’ Association press tour in August 2017. “Then there will be eight standalone episodes, and [conclude with a mythology episode]. We’ll touch on the mythology a little bit in those intervening episodes — a little bit.”

Overdue origin stories

During the series’ panel at New York Comic Con, Carter indicated that the backstories of two particular characters would receive some additional attention in season 11.

“You’re getting more [Skinner] than you did [last season],” Carter told the audience at the panel. “We do an episode where we explore his backstory.”

Along with taking a deep dive into Pileggi’s character (pictured), the season will also explore the origins of Cigarette Smoking Man, according to Carter. In fact, the first episode of the season will tackle his backstory after his appearance in the finale of season 10.

Some new faces, some familiar faces

Along with bringing back original series regulars Duchovny, Anderson, Pileggi, and Davis, the series will also bring back a mix of additional returning characters, new cast members, and at least one early cast member playing a new character.

Among the original series cast members expected to return for season 11 are Annabeth Gish as former FBI agent Monica Reyes, Veronica Cartwright as Cassandra Spender (the ex-wife of the Cigarette Smoking Man), Chris Owens as Jeffrey Spender (the son of the Cigarette Smoking Man and former head of the FBI’s department of X-Files), and Dean Haglund as conspiracy theorist Langly (one of the trio of fan-favorite characters known as “The Lone Gunmen”).

Returning characters from season 10 include Lauren Ambrose as FBI agent Liz Einstein, a medical doctor and skeptic; and Robbie Amell as FBI agent Kyd Miller, a believer in the paranormal and Einstein’s partner (pictured above with Anderson). The pair were introduced in season 10 as young analogues to Scully and Mulder, offering the latter pair a glimpse at their own relationship in its early stages.

Also appearing in season 11 will be actress Karin Konoval, who portrayed one of the series’ most memorably nightmare-inducing roles during the fourth season of the show: Mrs. Peacock, the matriarch of the inbred family in the episode Home. Konoval will reportedly play multiple roles in what’s expected to be a scary stand-alone episode of the series.

The series also added some additional star power with the announcement that Academy Award nominee Barbara Hershey will play a role in season 11. Hershey’s character — which is confirmed to be a new character in the series — is identified as “Erika Price,” but no further details have been made public about the role.