Amazon, Twitch partner to bring live artists to fans

Amazon Music and Twitch have announced a new partnership that envelops Twitch’s livestreaming functionality into the Amazon Music app.

The new arrangement will allow artists to connect live with Amazon Music’s more than 55 million customers across all streaming tiers, and give fans the opportunity to engage in a variety of ways, including livestreams and recorded music, according to the announcement.

Fans will be able to get push notifications from artists they follow when they go live on Twitch, and through Amazon Music’s new “Live” browse page. Artists can also link their Twitch channel with Amazon Music through the Amazon Music for Artists app.

This partnership is launching immediately, with several artists set to go live in the next several days on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel. The Killers’ Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci will join Amazon Music at 10 a.m. PT September 4 to answer questions about the band’s new album, Imploding the Mirage.

Several series are also in the works for this Amazon Music-Twitch marriage. Soul singer and storyteller Nicole Atkins will host a variety series the features performances and interviews with fellow artists, airing Wednesdays at 4 pm. PT. Also, Capital One City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage Anywhere will stream exclusive digital performances on Tuesday’s at 4 p.m. PT.

The partnership itself is an intriguing one, since it comes at a time when in-person events and concerts aren’t really a possibility. Executed well, this could help bridge the gap of interaction between artists and fans, albeit in a much different form than before.

“Twitch has always been about connecting amazingly talented creators live with fans everywhere,” said Tracy Chan, VP, Head of Music at Twitch. “Especially now, in a time when traditional venues are closed and tours have been canceled, musicians are looking for new ways to continue creating, connect with fans, and build community.”

