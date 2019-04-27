Share

If you’ve been waiting for a prime opportunity to scoop up some better storage options for your gaming experiences, Amazon is delivering one for a limited time with discounts on solid-state drives. One key deal in this sale is $140 off of the stout 480GB SanDisk solid-state drive. An SSD also optimizes your gaming with faster transfer speeds so you can get into the action faster. Read up on the differences between HDD and SSD in our nifty guide so you know just what you’re getting into.

With options ranging from the SanDisk SSD Plus 120GB to the SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB, there’s a lot of value across the board. This deal isn’t just for PC gamers — owners of the PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro, and all models of the Xbox One can get it on the goodness. PS4 owners can easily install an SSD while Xbox One users can take advantage of this deal by using the drive as external storage.

SanDisk SSD Plus 120GB – $26

– $26 SanDisk SSD Plus 240GB – $33

– $33 SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB – $60

– $60 SanDisk SSD Plus 960GB – $132

– $132 SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB – $99

SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB

The 480GB solid state SanDisk drive is the best value of the bunch, reducing the original price by $140.

SanDisk SSD Plus 960GB

This particular SanDisk drive is the second-best deal available. You’re still getting a lot of space with almost a terabyte of storage, and this sale cuts the original price by $138.

SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB

This is the heavy hitter for the storage fiends. You’ll be hard-pressed to fill up this big boy, which is getting a 20% price cut.

SanDisk SSD Plus 120GB

The little scrappy entry in this Amazon sale is the 120GB SanDisk SSD Plus. Though you get more space in other drives, you can still benefit from the faster transfer speeds. Save yourself 60% off the original price and toss in your favorite games and some secret folders.

SanDisk SSD Plus 240GB

Last but not least, the SanDisk Plus 240GB solid-state drive delivers modest space with high transfer speeds. Only a couple dollars are being chopped off of this particular SSD, but it may be the perfect storage accessory for you.