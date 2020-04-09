  1. News

Bill Gates: Things can start returning to normal by June — if we ‘get our act together’

By

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates thinks the U.S. may be able to start relaxing coronavirus shutdowns and getting back to normal by the end of May or early June — but doesn’t know what that “normal” will look like.

“If we get our act together and if the compliance is very high…by early June, we’ll be looking at some type of opening up,” Gates said in an interview with CNBC Wednesday. “We’re gonna have this intermediate period of opening up, and it won’t be normal until we get an amazing vaccine to the entire world.” 

Gates also said that while he thinks school is out for the rest of this school year, he believes students will be able to resume their studies, as usual, this fall. 

Bill Gates
Bill Gates delivers a speech in 2019. NurPhoto / Contributor

But when it comes to activities like sports events or other larger group gatherings, Gates is unsure of when those can come back. 

“The discussion of which activities bring societal value and how much risk of rebound they bring, that’s something everybody should participate in,” he said. “I don’t think going to big public sports-type events — that the economic benefits relative to the risk will work out until we are back into normal times.” 

Gates has been outspoken about taking the coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, seriously. His foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is even working on a vaccine, which he also talked about in Thursday’s interview. 

He said that the foundation is interested in the RNA vaccine approach, which makes disease-fighting antigens inside the body, rather than in a lab. 

“If everything goes perfectly with the RNA approach, we can actually beat the 18 months” estimated for how long it will take to create a vaccine, he said  

In the past, Gates said that vaccines must be a priority and that multiple efforts are going on to produce a successful vaccine. 

“We will have to build lots of manufacturing for the different approaches knowing that some of them will not work. We will need literally billions of vaccines to protect the world,” he said during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session last month. 

Gates has pledged to spend billions of dollars investing in factories to make vaccines, despite admitting that he may lose much of the investment on cures that don’t pan out.

For the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak, visit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 page.

Editors' Recommendations

How to clean and sterilize your homemade face mask

Homemade Face Mask how to clean

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will spend $1 billion to help fight coronavirus

jack-dorsey

Apple to make 1 million face shields per week for health care workers

apple makes its own face shield for covid 19 hospital staff italy continues coronavirus lockdown as death toll exceeds 10 000

Bill Gates will gamble billions to make a potential coronavirus vaccine

Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates

Microsoft switching to digital events until at least July 2021

e3 logo

3D printing lets hospitals make ventilator substitutes with common equipment

PEEP mask 1

Netflix reveals release date and cast for Space Force

Apex Legends’ solo experience negatively impacts shooter

All the social distancing hashtags you need to know

HBO is pulling its streaming services from Apple TVs

Google Stadia Pro goes free for two months after struggling at launch

google stadia

Cyberbullying increases amid coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what parents can do

apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance father and child on 03192019

Netflix stars to host Instagram Live series about coping with coronavirus

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo

Psychologists say using emojis is more important than ever right now. Seriously

This creepy quiz tells you which government agencies may have a photo of your face