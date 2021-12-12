  1. News

Blue Origin launches crew of six space tourists to the edge of space

Georgina Torbet
By

Blue Origin has successfully launched a six-person crew to the edge of space for the first time. The company, founded by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, took a crew of private astronauts including a football star and the daughter of an astronaut on a 10-minute flight to the boundary between Earth and space in its NS-19 mission.

The mission, using a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket, blasted off from Van Horn in Texas at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) on Saturday, December 11. The full crew consisted of four paying passengers (including a father and his child, the first time such a pair has flown on the same spaceflight), plus Blue Origin guests Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of the first U.S. astronaut Alan Shepard, and former New York Giants football star and current TV host Michael Strahan.

The crew of New Shepard NS-19. Pictured from left to right: Dylan Taylor, Lane Bess, Cameron Bess, Laura Shepard Churchley, Michael Strahan, and Evan Dick.
The crew of New Shepard NS-19. Pictured from left to right: Dylan Taylor, Lane Bess, Cameron Bess, Laura Shepard Churchley, Michael Strahan, and Evan Dick. Blue Origin

Strahan posted a video of himself after the flight to Twitter. “I gotta say, it was surreal!” he says in the clip. “It’s unbelievable. It’s hard to even describe it. It’s going to take a little bit to process it, but it couldn’t have gone better.”

TOUCHDOWN has a new meaning now!!!

WOW…. that was amazing!!! 🚀🚀 @blueorigin @SMAC pic.twitter.com/xz54JT49f3

&mdash; Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) December 11, 2021

The flight was livestreamed by Blue Origin, but don’t worry if you missed out on watching it — you can replay the flight using the video embedded below:

“We had a great flight today. This was our sixth flight in what has been a great year for the New Shepard program. We flew 14 astronauts to space, flew a NASA payload flight that tested lunar landing sensors, and completed our certification test flights,” said Bob Smith, CEO of Blue Origin, in a statement. “I want to thank our payload customers, our astronauts and, of course, Team Blue for these many important accomplishments. I am so proud to be part of this dedicated and hard-working team that ensures that each and every flight of New Shepard is safe and reliable. And, it’s fun to say that this is just the beginning.”

Editors' Recommendations

Hubble image captures a stunning spiral galaxy in the constellation of Aquila

This astronomical portrait from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases an edge-on view of the majestic spiral galaxy UGC 11537. The infrared and visible light capabilities of Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 have captured the galaxy’s tightly wound spiral arms swirling around its heart. The image reveals the bright bands of stars and the dark clouds of dust threading throughout the galaxy.

How to watch the Geminid meteor shower this week, in person or online

All meteors appear to come from the same place in the sky, which is called the radiant. The Geminids appear to radiate from a point in the constellation Gemini, hence the name “Geminids.” The graphic shows the radiants of 388 meteors with speeds of 35 km/s observed by the NASA Fireball Network in December 2020. All the radiants are in Gemini, which means they belong to the Geminid shower.

Ten rings, two dragons, and imagination: Behind Shang-Chi’s visual effects magic

Simu Liu in a fight scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

A stunning infrared nebula hides astronomical objects of interest

This ethereal image, captured from Chile by the international Gemini Observatory, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab, looks as delicate as a butterfly’s wing. It is, however, a structure known as the Chamaeleon Infrared Nebula, which is located near the center of the even larger Chamaeleon I dark cloud, one of the nearest star-forming regions in our Milky Way.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is the Switch puzzle game I’ve been craving

Shovel Knight navigates a puzzle board in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon..

No, there’s no free UFC 269 live stream — you need to pay

there isnt a free ufc 269 stream weigh in

Watch UFC 269 Online: Live stream Oliveira vs. Poirier NOW

watch ufc 269 online live stream press conference

How to ‘mod’ someone on Twitch

Twitch logo.

How to add friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A garthering of friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

How to record and share gameplay clips on Nintendo Switch

How to get special items in Pokémon Go

pokemon go pokefit lumia 950

How to unlock characters, new modes, boards, and more in Super Mario Party

Mario and his friends.

How to sync a PS4 controller

Playstation 4 Controller