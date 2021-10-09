  1. News

Test of Boeing’s troubled Starliner capsule pushed to next year

By

Things aren’t looking good for Boeing’s Starliner capsule, which is intended to ferry astronauts between Earth and the International Space Station (ISS). After a second orbital test flight of the capsule was canceled earlier this summer, NASA has confirmed that the test has now been postponed until 2022.

Starliner’s troubles date back to December 2019, when its first orbital test flight, which was uncrewed, failed to reach the ISS as planned. Subsequent testing showed a number of issues, some of which were serious enough that they could have led to catastrophic failure of the craft. Engineers worked on these issues throughout 2020 and had hoped to perform a second orbital flight test on August 4, 2021, also uncrewed. But this test was called off when a value issue was discovered.

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to be flown on Orbital Flight Test-2.
The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to be flown on Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) is seen in the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 12, 2021. Part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, OFT-2 is a critical developmental milestone on the company’s path to fly crew missions for NASA. Boeing

Boeing said that it was working on fixing the issue and had hoped to go ahead with the test over the summer. But a fix for the problem has proved elusive.

Now, NASA confirms that the test won’t be happening this year. “Potential launch windows for OFT-2 continue to be assessed by NASA, Boeing, United Launch Alliance, and the Eastern Range,” NASA wrote in a blog post. “The team currently is working toward opportunities in the first half of 2022 pending hardware readiness, the rocket manifest, and space station availability.”

The delay to this test has lead to some shuffling of NASA astronauts for upcoming missions. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada were originally assigned to be on two Starliner missions: Mann on the first crewed test flight for the Starliner, and Cassada on the first operational Starliner-1 mission. Now, both Mann and Cassada will instead fly to the ISS on the SpaceX Crew Dragon craft, as part of the Crew-5 mission which is scheduled for fall 2022.

“NASA decided it was important to make these reassignments to allow Boeing time to complete the development of Starliner while continuing plans for astronauts to gain spaceflight experience for the future needs of the agency’s missions,” the agency wrote.

Editors' Recommendations

Hubble snaps two galaxies that are merging to become one

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features two interacting galaxies that are so intertwined, they have a collective name – Arp 91. Their delicate galactic dance takes place more than 100 million light-years from Earth. The two galaxies comprising Arp 91 have their own names: the lower galaxy, which looks like a bright spot, is NGC 5953, and the oval-shaped galaxy to the upper right is NGC 5954. In reality, both of them are spiral galaxies, but their shapes appear very different because of their orientation with respect to Earth.

Meet NASA’s Crew-3, who are getting ready for a Halloween launch to the ISS

The official crew portrait of the SpaceX Crew-3 mission: (from left) Commander Raja Chari and pilot Thomas Mashburn, both NASA astronauts. Mission specialist Matthias Maurer of ESA (European Space Agency). Mission specialist Kayla Barron of NASA.

The best iPad stands for 2021

Man using iPad at a table with an iPad stand.

Halo Infinite’s A.I. puts Battlefield 2042’s to shame

A helicopter flies over tanks in Battlefield 2042.

How to watch a livestream of observations of Uranus this weekend

The final image of Uranus taken by the Voyager 2 space probe on 25 January 1986. The spacecraft was about 1 million kilometres from the planet at the time.

How to Watch Fury vs. Wilder 3 Online in the US: Date, Time, and Price

Fury vs Wilder 3 weigh in and face to face picture.

Perseverance confirms Jezero Crater was once a lake, could have supported life

Caption: Images from the Perseverance rover confirm that Jezero crater is an ancient Martian lake, researchers say. This Mastcam-Z enhanced color photo mosaic shows a butte near Jezero crater informally dubbed Kodiak by the rover team.

AMD Ryzen 6000: Everything we know about Zen 4 CPUs

AMD Ryzen processor going into a socket.

When hardwired ethernet isn’t always the best choice for a streaming stick

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Best cheap pressure washer deals for October 2021

best pressure washer deals briggs stratton gas

Best cheap home gym deals for October 2021

nordictrack treadmill rower amazon cyber monday sale 2019

Best cheap drone deals for October 2021: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

dji mavic air review 8

Best cheap dash cam deals for October 2021: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

Rexing V1 dash cam