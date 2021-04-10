  1. News

These three planets spin so fast that they’re about to tear themselves apart

By
Brown dwarfs are often called “failed stars.” They form like stars but are not massive enough to fuse hydrogen into helium as stars do. More like giant planets, brown dwarfs can often have storms in their atmospheres, as depicted in this illustration. Astronomers have recently discovered three brown dwarfs that spin faster than any other ever discovered. Each one completes a single rotation in roughly an hour, about 10 times faster than normal.
Brown dwarfs are often called “failed stars.” They form like stars but are not massive enough to fuse hydrogen into helium as stars do. More like giant planets, brown dwarfs can often have storms in their atmospheres, as depicted in this illustration.  Astronomers have recently discovered three brown dwarfs that spin faster than any other ever discovered. Each one completes a single rotation in roughly an hour, about 10 times faster than normal.  NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva

A team of astronomers has identified three brown dwarfs which are spinning ten times as fast as a typical planet, making them the fastest ever discovered.

Brown dwarfs are bodies in between planets and stars in size. They are sometimes known as “failed stars” as they don’t become large enough to sustain fusion of hydrogen. These particular brown dwarfs are notable because they are the fastest spinning examples of their type ever discovered. With a full rotation completed every hour, they are spinning so fast that they are on the verge of being torn apart. That helps researchers see the limits on how these bodies can form.

“We seem to have come across a speed limit on the rotation of brown dwarfs,” said Megan Tannock, the Western University physics and astronomy graduate student who led the discovery, in a statement. “Despite extensive searches, by our own team and others, no brown dwarfs have been found to rotate any faster. In fact, faster spins may lead to a brown dwarf tearing itself apart.”

These brown dwarfs were originally detected by NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, which ceased science operations last year. Then, further observations were made using the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii and the Magellan Baade in Chile. The researchers look at how light from the dwarfs was altered by the Doppler effect and used these alternations to figure out how fast the planets were spinning. They discovered that they spin extremely fast; at 10 times the speed of rotation of Jupiter.

“These unusual brown dwarfs are spinning at dizzying speeds,” said Sandy Leggett, an astronomer at Gemini North who studies brown dwarfs. “At about 350,000 kilometers per hour, the relatively weak gravity of the brown dwarfs is barely holding them together. This exciting discovery by the Tannock team has identified rotational limits beyond which these objects may not exist.”

Editors' Recommendations

NASA’s Odyssey orbiter celebrates 20 years of mapping Mars

NASA's Mars Odyssey spacecraft passes above Mars' south pole in this artist's concept illustration. The spacecraft launched 20 years ago on April 7, 2001.

How to watch the NASA live stream about Ingenuity’s first flight on Mars

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter is seen in a close-up taken by Mastcam-Z, a pair of zoomable cameras aboard the Perseverance rover. This image was taken on April 5, 2021, the 45th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

Mars rainbow turns out not to be a rainbow after all

mars rainbow turns out not to be a after all lens flare

Power plants on other planets: How we’ll generate electricity on Mars

Extraterrestrial Energy Life on Mars

Here’s what the James Webb Space Telescope will study in its first year

Artist's impression of the James Webb Space Telescope

This comet is a pristine visitor from the earliest days of the solar system

This image shows an artist’s impression of what the surface of the 2I/Borisov comet might look like.

How to watch ISS astronauts take Crew Dragon on its shortest trip ever

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 crew members are seen seated in the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft during crew equipment interface training.

Watch this spectacular light show using a record number of drones

watch this awesome light show using record number of drones genesis drone

LG confirms it is closing down its mobile phone business

LG Wing

Sealed Super Mario Bros. game auctioned for a whopping $660,000

best-single-player-nintendo-switch-games

Mars helicopter survives first major challenge ahead of maiden flight

mars helicopter survives first challenge ahead of maiden flight ingenuity on

Elon Musk reveals cause of latest SpaceX Starship failure

spacex aborts starship test flight just one second from launch abort

Apple boss Tim Cook takes on Apple Car questions in interview

wwdc 2020 everything announced tim cook